Friday, Nov. 1
BOYS
At Asher
Asher 67, Glencoe 48
GLENCOE 10 4 17 17 — 48
ASHER 12 14 21 20 — 67
GLENCOE – Jake Weeden 12, Bryce Coe 10, Jauch Garrett 9, Tre Speer 7, Ryan Cook 5, Cale Swaim 3, Jordan Beaver 2.
ASHER – Patch Hamilton 21, Mike McDonald 16, Juston Melton 10, Jake Dobbs 9, Tray Odell 8, Bryson Martin 2, Tahlan Hamilton 1.
NOTEWORTHY: Patch Hamilton poured in a game-high 21 points as Asher used a big 14-4 second quarter in pulling away for a 67-48 thumping of Glencoe Friday night. Mike McDonald added 16 for the Indians, and Juston Melton chipped in 10. The only four points for Glencoe in the second quarter came off free throws. Asher went on to outscore Glencoe, 41-34, in the second half.
COACH’S QUOTE: “This game felt a whole lot closer than the score. Glencoe is a tradition -rich program. It was very, very physical every second of the way. Glencoe shot 28 free throws, and we attempted 24. We really earned everything we got,” — Asher head coach Scott Hamilton.
Team Record: Asher 1-0.
Up Next: Asher at Tupelo Friday.
At Tupelo
Tupelo 47, Stringtown 33
STRINGTOWN 4 6 7 16 — 33
TUPELO 11 10 12 14 47 — 47
STRINGTOWN: Shields 13, Blunt-Cauley 8, Thompson 8, Layton 3, Brutchin 1.
TUPELO: Michael Moralez 16 Jacob Martinez-Chamberlain 12, James Beach 6, Ty Bourland 5, Cody Airington 4, Harely Davidson 2, Bentley Bills 2.
3-point goals: Shields 3 (S); Chamberlain 2, Bourland, Thompson (T).
Fouled out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: The Tupelo Tigers limited Stringtown to just 10 first-half points on the way to a 47-33 win to open the season Friday night. Tupelo led 21-10 at the break and had extended its lead to 33-17 heading into the final period. Michael Moralez paced the Tupelo offense with 16 points, while Jacob Martinez-Chamberlain hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 12 points and seven rebounds. James Beach contributed six points and six boards for the home team.
Team Record: Tupelo 1-0.
Up next: Tupelo at Calvin tonight.
At Roff
Roff 70, Earlsboro 40
EARLSBORO 12 3 14 11 — 40
ROFF 11 13 24 22 — 70
EARLSBORO: Anderson 17, Maher 8, Ring 5, Hall 4, Long 4, Skaggs 2
ROFF: Trayson Miller 19, Kaden Reust 9, Talon Rhoten 9, Tallen Bagwell 9,, Wil Joplin 6, Coby Simon 5, Brady Benedict 4, Aiden Bagwell 4, Drew Sheppard 3, Jairus Smith 2.
3-point goals: Reust 3, Simon 1 (R); Anderson 5, Maher 2, Ring 1 (E).
Fouled out; None.
NOTEWORTHY: The Roff Tigers got off to a slow start but put their foot on the gas over the final three quarters to bury Earlsboro 70-40 at home Friday night. The Wildcats jumped out to a 12-11 lead, but Roff used a 13-3 run in the second quarter to build a 24-15 halftime edge. It was all Tigers in the second half, as they outscored the visitors 46-25 over the final two frames. Trayson Miller led the RHS attack with a game-high 19 points, while RHS newcomer Kaden Reust hit a trio of 3-pointers to finish with nine points. Talen Rhoten and Tallen Bagwell also had nine points each.
Team Record: Roff 1-0
Up next: Varnum at Roff today.
At Calvin
Calvin 58, Coleman 22
COLEMAN 7 6 2 7 — 22
CALVIN 25 12 14 7 — 58
CALVIN – Jake McRay 15, Charlie Harden 13, Jaxen McRay 9, Jace McRay 5, Champ Florie 5, Jonas Winningham 5, Brennen Griffin 3, Nevon Bump 2, Jacobie Lacy 1.
COLEMAN – Eason Sampson 4, Orrin Walters 4, Cole Stanley 3, Jayton Johnson 3, JD Harris 2, Cole Collins 2, Jeremyah Hamilton 2, Creed Cowan 2.
3-point goals: Jake McRay 3, Jace McRay 1, Florie, Griffin, Winningham (Cal); Stanley, Johnson 1 (Cole).
Team Record: Calvin 1-0.
GIRLS
At Asher
Glencoe 59, Asher 24
GLENCOE 14 13 17 15 — 59
ASHER 9 6 2 7 — 24
ASHER - Alexis Francis 12, Easter Rogers 4, Victoria Frankovich 4, Kat Dixon 4.
GLENCOE - Frank 21, Green 9, Cavett 9, Palmatary 6, Clark 6, Ryba 5, Gomez 3
NOTEWORTHY: The Asher Lady Indians were limited to single digits in each quarter in dropping a 59-24 decision to Glencoe on Friday. Glencoe, leading 14-9 after one quarter, outscored Asher, 13-6, in the second quarter in building a 27-15 halftime lead. Alexis Francis led the way for Asher with 12 points.
Team Record: Asher 0-1.
Up Next: Asher at Tupelo Friday.
At Tupelo
Stringtown 33, Tupelo 29
STRINGTOWN 10 4 9 10 — 33
TUPELO 12 2 11 4 — 29
STRINGTOWN – Gracie Dunlap 17, Bradi Williams 7, Cassidy Clubb 7, Skylar Hamlin 2.
TUPELO – Breonna D’Aguanno 10, Victoria Palmer 10, Shalyn McCollum 5, Autumn Fritz 2, Kaylea Palmer 2.
3-point goals: D’Aguanno 1 (T); Dunlap 1, Williams 1, Clubb 1 (S).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Ten points each from Breonna D’Aguanno and Victoria Palmer weren’t enough Friday as the Tupelo Lady Tigers fell to Stringtown, 33-29. D’Aguanno also nailed her team’s only 3-point basket. Gracie Dunlap paced Stringtown with 17 points, including one trey. A 10-4 run through the fourth quarter by Stringtown proved to be the difference.
Team Record: Tupelo 0-1.
Up Next: Tupelo at Calvin tonight.
At Roff
Earlsboro 49 Roff 38
EARLSBORO 9 14 6 20 — 49
ROFF 11 9 6 12 — 38
EARLSBORO – Abbey McCarroll 24, Alexxis Coon 15, Sierra Smith 4, Sierra Streater 4, Hannah Lena 2.
ROFF – Payton Owens 14, Maddie Adair 8, Chloe Eldred 6, Breana Britt 5, Sidney Wright 4, Madyson Schulanberger 1.
3-point goals: Coon 2 (E); Owens 2 (R).
Fouled Out: Eldred, Britt (R).
NOTEWORTHY: The Roff Lady Tigers struggled with their long-range shooting and at the free-throw line Friday in dropping a 49-38 season-opening decision to the Earlsboro Lady Wildcats. Roff hit just 2-of-14 three-point tries and was only 8-of-18 from the charity stripe. Payton Owens tossed in 14 points, including two 3-pointers, to lead Roff in a losing cause. Teammate Maddie Adair followed with eight points, and Chloe Eldred chipped in six. Abbey McCarroll fired in a game-leading 24 points for Earlsboro, and Alexxis Coon added 15, including a pair of treys. The Lady Wildcats got some separation with a 20-12 fourth quarter.
Team Record: Roff 0-1.
Up Next: Varnum at Roff tonight.
At Calvin
Calvin 62, Coleman 39
COLEMAN 7 13 9 10 — 39
CALVIN 13 16 21 12 — 62
CALVIN: Shantel Potter 31, Hannah Harris 21, Katie Carter 8, Tessa Ethelboh 2.
COLEMAN: Katy Eldridge 9, Rubie Martin 20, Sadie Holder 2, Carrie Pittman 6.
3-point goals: Shantel Potter 3, Katie Carter 2 (Cal); Katy Eldridge 3, Rubie Martin 4, Carrie Pitman 2 (Cole).
Fouled out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: The Calvin Lady Bulldogs used a big 21-9 run in the third quarter and pulled away from Coleman for a 62-39 win Friday night at home. The Lady Bulldogs got a strong one-two punch from Shantel Potter and Hannah Harris. Potter hit three 3-point baskets and finished with game-high 31 points, while Harris followed with 21. Rubie Martin scored 20 points, including four triples, to pace Coleman.
COACH’S QUOTE: “We are going to be surviving offensively this season with Shantel and Hannah. They were both great for us tonight on offense. If we want to have any success moving forward, we will have to defend in the half court and in transition much better. We started three freshmen, and they all stepped up and played their role,” — Calvin head coach Nathan Holland.
Team Record: Calvin 1-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.