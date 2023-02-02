Thursday, Feb. 2
Sasakwa at Earlsboro
East Central (W&M) at Arkansas Tech, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 3
Ada at Millwood
Byng at Tishomingo
Allen at Stonewall
Savannah at Calvin
Konawa at Holdenville
Wright City at Coalgate
Latta at Prague
Roff at Wynnewood
Mason at Sasakwa
Asher at Stratford
Kiowa at Tupelo
Saturday, Feb. 4
Vanoss at Roff, 2 p.m.
Latta at Allen
East Central (W&M) at Harding, 1 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 6
Stratford at Roff
