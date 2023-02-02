Thursday, Feb. 2

Sasakwa at Earlsboro

East Central (W&M) at Arkansas Tech, 5:30 p.m.

 

Friday, Feb. 3

Ada at Millwood

Byng at Tishomingo

Allen at Stonewall

Savannah at Calvin

Konawa at Holdenville

Wright City at Coalgate

Latta at Prague

Roff at Wynnewood

Mason at Sasakwa

Asher at Stratford

Kiowa at Tupelo

 

Saturday, Feb. 4

Vanoss at Roff, 2 p.m.

Latta at Allen

East Central (W&M) at Harding, 1 p.m.

 

Monday, Feb. 6

Stratford at Roff

 

