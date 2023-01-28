Area Basketball Schedules

Richard R. Barron| The Ada NewsBrooklyn Sanders and the Allen Lady Mustangs will now host Latta on Monday instead of Tuesdsay. It will also be Senior Night for the AHS clubs.

 Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

Monday, Jan. 30

Sasakwa at Varnum

 Latta at Allen

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Byng at Madill

Asher at Calvin

Coalgate at Calera

Stratford at Roff

Maud at Sasakwa

Silo at Vanoss

 

Thursday, Feb. 2

Sasakwa at Earlsboro

East Central (W&M) at Arkansas Tech, 5:30 p.m.

 

Friday, Feb. 3

Ada at Millwood

Byng at Tishomingo

Allen at Stonewall

Savannah at Calvin

Konawa at Holdenville

Wright City at Coalgate

Latta at Prague

Roff at Wynnewood

Mason at Sasakwa

Asher at Stratford

Kiowa at Tupelo

 

Saturday, Feb. 4

Vanoss at Roff, 4 p.m.

East Central (W&M) at Harding, 1 p.m. 

