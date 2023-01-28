Area Basketball Schedules

Monday, Jan. 30
Sasakwa at Varnum
Latta at Allen
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Byng at Madill
Asher at Calvin
Coalgate at Calera
Stratford at Roff
Maud at Sasakwa
Silo at Vanoss
Thursday, Feb. 2
Sasakwa at Earlsboro
East Central (W&M) at Arkansas Tech, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 3
Ada at Millwood
Byng at Tishomingo
Allen at Stonewall
Savannah at Calvin
Konawa at Holdenville
Wright City at Coalgate
Latta at Prague
Roff at Wynnewood
Mason at Sasakwa
Asher at Stratford
Kiowa at Tupelo
Saturday, Feb. 4
Vanoss at Roff, 4 p.m.
East Central (W&M) at Harding, 1 p.m.
