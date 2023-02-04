Area Basketball Schedules

Saturday, Feb. 4

Preston at Ada, 5 p.m.

Vanoss at Roff, 2 p.m.

Latta at Allen

East Central (W&M) at Harding, 1 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 6

Stratford at Roff

Konawa at Stonewall

Savanna at Coalgate

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Sequoyah-Tahlequah at Ada, 6 p.m.

Allen at Holdenville

Byng at Marietta

Calvin at Stratford

Latta at Luther, 6 p.m.

Dale at Vanoss

Coalgate at Atoka

Thursday, Feb. 9

Arkansas-Monticello at East Central (W&M), 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 10

Ada at McAlester

Dale at Latta

Sulphur at Byng

Healdton at Stratford

Saturday, Feb. 11

Southern Arkansas at East Central (W&M), 1 p.m.

