ARDMORE — The Ada High School girls and boys soccer teams scored just one goal between the two squads in a pair of road losses to old rival Ardmore last week.
The Lady Cougars dropped a 2-0 decision to the Ardmore girls and the Tigers tripped Ada 5-1 in the boys contest.
Both Ada varsity teams are back in action on March 23 when Durant comes to town.
GIRLS
Ardmore 2, Ada 1
With senior Angelica Cruz leading from the backline, the Lady Cougars defense contained Ardmores’s quality offensive plays and prevented numerous scoring opportunities.
“The Ada girls soccer team put up a valiant fight,” said Ada coach Cole Jones. “It was 80 minutes of constant hard work and grit.”
BOYS
Ardmore 5, Ada 1
Senior Taylor Bird scored Ada’s lone goal in the last 16 minutes with a solid assist from backline senior Philip Jones.
It was the first loss of the season for the Cougars, who fell to 3-1. Class 5A Ardmore improved to 5-0.
“The talent from the Ardmore Boys gave the Ada Cougars the toughest match they have competed in all season,” Jones said. “The boys left everything on the field.”
