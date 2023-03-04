Ardmore edges Ada girls in season opener

The Ada High School girls soccer team kicked off the 2023 season with a 3-1 loss to Ardmore Wednesday night at Cougar Field.
Ada head girls coach Cole Jones said even in defeat, it was a good start for his young soccer squad.
“The girls really played hard and fought very well until the end,” Cole told The Ada News. “We are trying to keep getting better as we have a lot of brand new faces on the field compared to last year.”
Cole pointed out that three freshmen — Nina Benton, Ashley Matzkvech, and Naely Velazquez started the game for Ada against the Lady Tigers.
“Those three played almost the entire way through it,” Jones said. “Lilly Harper also played quite a few minutes as well being a freshman.”
Cole said the Ada defense was led by Carmen West, Elsa Munoz, Karris Eaves and Marybeth Johnson.
“They worked very hard to keep a quick Ardmore offense from getting any more shots off than they did. We struggled mainly against one of Ardmore’s best offensive players that scored all three of their goals,” he said.
Cole also had praises for the efforts of Konner Bickerstaff, Isabella King, Mckayla Rios and Nina Benton.
“They were the workhorses of the game in the midfield, trying to slow down Ardmore’s size and speed all night,” he said.
Angie Long scored Ada’s only goal via a penalty kick that was awarded from a handball in the box.
“We have to work on making sure we capitalize on our chances when we do get in front of their goal. Both teams had the same number of shots on goal but Ardmore took advantage of theirs and we didn’t,” he said. “The girls had great energy all game long and we will continue to grow as a team throughout the year.”
