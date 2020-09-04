Ardmore eats up clock in win over Ada

Ada defensive players get instructions from assistant coach Mart Leming during their Week 1 battle with Ardmore Friday night at Noble Stadium.

 Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

ARDMORE — The Ardmore Tigers scored on two long, time-consuming drives in the first half to put Ada in a two-touchdown hole and went to hand the Cougars a 21-0 loss Friday night at Noble Stadium.

Ardmore junior Antone Scallion scored all three touchdowns after three long marches down the field.

Ada got a big day from Kohner Gallagher at tailback but the offense didn't get much time on the field thanks to Ardmore's time-consuming offense.

A complete report from the contest will appear in a future edition of The Ada News.

Ada is at old rival McAlester in Week 2.

Jeff Cali has been covering sports in the Ada area since the mid-90s. He graduated from Byng High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from East Central University.

