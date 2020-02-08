Another OT goes Tigers' way

Once the East Central University men’s basketball team got Thursday night’s game against Southwestern to overtime, the Tigers had the Bulldogs exactly where they wanted them.
Zac Neely made two clutch free throws with 2.4 seconds left in OT, and Jalan Brown made a huge defensive play with time running out in ECU’s heart-pounding 95-93 win.
The Tigers’ third overtime victory this season improved their record to 16-5 overall and 10-5 in the Great American Conference. Southwestern left town at 10-11 and 6-9.
ECU defeated Arkansas-Monticello 129-122 in three overtimes on Jan. 11 and won a double-overtime thriller 103-94 against Harding last Saturday.
“Give our guys credit. They keep believing. They keep fighting and keep stepping up and making plays,” said East Central men’s coach Ja Havens. “They just refuse to stop believing there’s a way. I loved their fight and never giving up and stepping up and making plays to win a game.”
Thursday night’s contest took some work just to get to overtime.
Southwestern’s Damion Thornton sank a pair of free throws with 25.9 seconds left in regulation that put his team ahead 80-76.
Tylor Arnold hit a 3-pointer — he had to pump fake and get the shot off between two defenders — with 13.8 ticks remaining to get ECU within 80-79.
SWOSU’s Kamden Gibson hit the second of two free shots with 12.6 remaining to put the visitors up 81-79.
East Central’s Gerren Jackson then took an inbounds pass coast to coast for a layup to tie the score and Dominique Primer missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the Bulldogs, and the game went to overtime.
“It certainly wasn’t looking good there at the end of regulation,” Havens said. “I told them in the locker roo that I didn’t think I had a very good game tonight. but they saved me.”
Jackson gave the Tigers a little breathing room when he sank a 16-foot fall-away jumper with 1:05 left in the extra period that gave the hosts a 93-89 cushion.
However, Chris Braggs Jr. muscled his way inside for a layup and followed an ECU turnover with a pair of free throws with 21.7 seconds remaining to forge a 93-93 tie and set up the exciting finish.
The game wasn’t over after Neely’s free throws. Brayln James threw a bullet pass to Thornton, who caught it, stepped behind the 3-point line and put a shot up well before the buzzer. But Brown swatted the shot away as time expired to help preserve the ECU victory.
“We made some big free throws and some stops at the right time and made some big baskets. Hopefully, they’re gaining some confidence that we’re never out of it,” Havens said.
Its impact on the game wasn’t clear at the time, but the Tigers got a much-needed 3-pointer thanks to a miraculous shot by Jackson just before halftime.
Southwestern’s Jaylan Williams hit a 3-pointer with just over a second left in the first half. Matt Garriga quickly got the ball inbounds to Jackson, who heaved it toward the basket with one hand about 83 feet away. It went through the net for what turned out to be three huge points.
“It was a heads-up play with a short clock to get the attempt in the air before the buzzer, and it obviously became important in the overall game. We needed every point we scored,” Havens said. “You have to give our guys credit for continuing to play until the clock hit zero.”
Camron Talley, who scored eight big points in OT, finished with a game-high 23 points for the Tigers, including five 3-pointers. Tylor Arnold scored 18 points to go with nine rebounds and three assists.
Brown had a big all-around game for the Tigers that produced 16 points, 13 rebounds and four assists.
“(Brown) can be a difference-maker because of his athleticism. He can do things athletically that most of the guys walking around out there on the court can’t do. He was big for us tonight,” Havens said.
Neely and Jackson chipped in 12 points apiece. Jackson also had four assists and three steals, and Neely grabbed six rebounds.
Southwestern saw six players reach double figures. Braggs Jr. paced the visitors with 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting, while Anthony Love added 16 points off the bench on 7-of-10 shooting before fouling out. Thornton had a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds.
ECU finished 13-of-31 (41.9%) from 3-point territory, compared to a 6-of-21 (28.6%) showing by the Bulldogs.
The Tigers are back in action at 3 p.m. today, hosting Northwestern.
