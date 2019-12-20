Another honor rolls in for ECU's Butler

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — East Central University soccer senior Alyssa Butler has been named to the 2019 United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II Women’s Scholar All-West Region Team.
To be eligible for the Scholar All-Region teams, a student-athlete must be a junior or senior, have a 3.30 GPA or higher, have started in more than 50% of games and significantly contribute to their team.
The Wylie, Texas, native had a strong four-year career with the Tigers, playing in all 70 matches and starting in all but one. She leaves ECU ranked No. 2 in matches played (70), No. 3 in matches started (69) and No. 2 in minutes (6,048).
As a defender, she also added one assist and earned several honors along the way. She was an All-GAC First Team selection in 2019 and 2017, an All-GAC Second Team pick in 2018 and an All-GAC Honorable Mention honoree in 2016, as a sophomore.
The 2019 United Soccer Coaches All-Region Third Team selection was also strong in the classroom, earning a 3.73 GPA in molecular biology.
Butler was one of six student-athletes from the Great American Conference to earn a spot on one of the three 11-member teams for the west region.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.