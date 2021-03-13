Announcer directs racist comments at Norman High girls

NORMAN — While the United States’ national anthem was played before Norman High and Midwest City’s 6A girls state quarterfinals game on Thursday, a person who had not been identified at press time was heard making racist comments toward NHS players on a feed streaming the game.
According to Norman Public Schools, the person, who’s not been identified, was contracted by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association to announce the game on a National Federation of High School (NFHS) Network online stream.
The person’s comments were made after noticing the NHS players kneeled during the national anthem.
“They’re kneeling? F***** n*****,” the individual stated. “I hope Norman gets their ass kicked. F*** them. I hope they lose. C’mon Midwest City. They’re gonna kneel like that? Hell no.”
NPS has responded to the incident. NPS said it will no longer rely on the network to broadcast its games and that it supports its student-athletes’ freedom of expression.
Here is NPS Superintendent Dr. Nick Migliorino’s full statement:
“Last night during the Norman High School girls’ basketball game versus Midwest City in the Oklahoma 6A State Basketball Tournament, National Federation of High School (NFHS) Network announcers on a live stream broadcast made racist and hateful comments targeted at our Norman High student athletes. The announcers were contracted by OSSAA for the state tournament.
We condemn and will not tolerate the disgusting words and attitudes of these announcers. This type of hate speech has no place in our society and we are outraged that it would be directed at any human being, and particularly at our students.
We fully support our students’ right to freedom of expression and our immediate focus is to support these girls and their coaches and families, particularly our Black students and coaching staff. It is tragic that the hard work and skill of this team is being overshadowed by the vile, malignant words of these individuals. We will do everything in our power to support and uplift our team and everyone affected by this incident.
Moving forward NPS will rely only on our long-standing, community partner SportsTalk Media to live stream the remainder of the tournament, as we have full confidence in their proven ability to respectfully support our student athletes.”
Norman senior Chantea Embry spoke out about the issue on her Twitter account.
“every knee shall bow and every tongue shall confess. disgusting. and people want to know why we kneel. here’s a prime example of why we do it. i’m proud of my team and i for using our voices and being heard. I love my girls & let’s finish,” Embry’s tweet read.
The NFHS Network also released a statement regarding the incident.
“We were sickened by the comments made last night at the start of the NFHS Network’s broadcast of the OSSAA girls basketball game between Norman High School and Midwest City High School. The thoughts expressed in no way represent the NFHS Network and we are outraged that they found their way into our production,” the state mention read.
“The NFHS Network firmly condemns racism, hate and discrimination, and there is no room for this in high school sports or anywhere. We sincerely apologize to the students, their families and the entire community for having such ignorant comments expressed during the broadcast. We are aggressively investigating the incident and will ensure that any individuals responsible will have no relationship with the NFHS Network moving forward.”
David Jackson, the Executive Director of the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association, also issued a press release after learning of the racial comments by the broadcaster.
“The OSSAA was made aware that some very offensive, inappropriate comments were made during the NFHS livestream broadcast of the quarter final state tournament basketball game between the Norman High School and Midwest City girls teams at Sapulpa High School Thursday night. On behalf of the NFHS Network and the OSSAA, we sincerely apologize that this happened at one of our events,” Jackson said. “While we are currently investigating the incident, this crew will not be doing any more games for the remainder of our championships. This kind of behavior will never be tolerated by anyone representing the NFHS or OSSAA. State tournament playoffs are a special time for our schools, their students, and their communitites, and anything that is counter-productive to education-based activities will be addressed immediately and appropriately. We will make further comments as we finish our investigation.”
