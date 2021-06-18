SEMINOLE — The Ada Braves managed just three hits — all singles — in an 11-4 loss to the Oklahoma Angels 17U Thursday morning at the Seminole State Showdown Showcase.
That contest followed a tough 3-2 loss to Sandlot Ramos 17U Wednesday afternoon.
The Post 72 club slipped to 9-6 heading into their Seminole State Showdown Showcase finale when they’ll battle the Texas Cobras 16U at 11 a.m. Saturday at Shawnee High School.
Thursday, June 17
OK Angels 11, Ada Braves 4
The Braves actually jumped out to an early 3-0 lead.
Ada got on the scoreboard in the top of the first inning when Cooper McCage of Byng and Colton Bourland of Tupelo both walked. With one out, McCage scored all the way from second when the Angels’ catcher made an error after retrieving a passed ball.
In the top of the second frame, Taecyn Meek walked and Carson Abbott singled to start things off. Both runners advanced on a groundout to first base by Kaleb Goodwin of Latta.
Meek scored on a groundout to shortstop by Landon Wolfe of Latta and Abbott raced home on a two-out, RBI single by Holden Lee of Latta to give the Braves a 3-0 lead.
The Angels responded with five runs in the bottom of the second to grab a 5-3 lead.
The Braves got another run in the top of the third inning when Abbott was hit by a pitch with one out and the bases loaded that trimmed their deficit to 5-4.
But the Angels pushed across six runs in the bottom of the fourth to pull away.
The game ended via the time limit after the Braves hit in the top of the fifth.
Wednesday, June 16
Sandlot Ramos 3, Ada Braves 2
Sandlot pitcher Kyle Roberts handcuffed the Ada Braves through six shutout innings before the locals tried to rally in the bottom of the seventh.
Nik Schroeder of Latta led off with a base hit and scored on an RBI double by Cooper McCage to get Ada within 3-1.
McCage went to third on a groundout by Conner Davidson of Coalgate and later scored on a two-out infield hit by Trenton Golden of Moss to make it a one-run contest. But Roberts got Braves slugger DJ Van Atten of Latta to fly out Robto center field to end the game.
Roberts struck out four, walked just one and scattered eight hits in the complete-game outing for Ramos.
Golden turned in a solid mound outing for the Braves. He struck out six, walked two and allowed five hits and two earned runs in four innings. Trey Wilkerson tossed the final three innings for Ada. He struck out two, walked none and allowed just three hits and one earned run.
McCage led the Post 72 offense, going 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Golden finished 2-for-4 with an RBI, while Tucker Brown, Wilkerson and Schroeder had Ada’s other hits.
Sandlot also had eight hits included doubles by Grady Kitchens, Austin Swaim, Hunter Walters and Jake Zserdin. Kitchens led the Ramos effort, going 2-for-3 with an RBI.
