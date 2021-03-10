Andrews whiffs 16 in Ada win over Pauls Valley

Ada junior pitcher Brodie Andrews had his good stuff Monday against Pauls Valley in a District 4A-3 matchup at Cougar Field.
Andrews struck out 16, walked three and allowed just two earned runs to help the Cougars defeat the Panthers 6-3.
Ada improved to 4-1 on the year, while PVHS fell to 2-1. The two teams were scheduled to meet again Tuesday evening in Pauls Valley.
After Pauls Valley scored a run in the top of the first inning, Ada answered with a run in the bottom of the inning to knot the score at 1-1.
Zac Carroll led off with a single and went to second on an infield hit by John David Muse. Carter Freeland was then safe on a bunt to the pitcher that loaded the bases.
Carroll tried to score on a fly ball out by Hunter Condon but was thrown out at home. Muse later scored on a wild pitch.
In the bottom of the second, the Cougars loaded the bases when Jack Morris reached on an error, Treston Eaker singled and Reid Samson walked.
Carroll then hit a sacrifice fly to push in a run and put Ada on top 2-1.
Pinch-runner Kaden Cooper then scored on an error to give Ada a 3-1 lead.
Condon reached on an error and later scored on an RBI groundout by Andrews to push the Ada advantage to 4-1.
The Panthers sliced their deficit to 4-3 with two runs in the top of the fifth inning on an RBI double by Brayden Patchell.
The Cougars answered with single runs in the bottom of the fifth and six innings to end the scoring.
Morris hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth and Freeland hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth.
Ada overcame five errors in the game, while Pauls Valley had three miscues.
Muse led a six-hit Ada offense, going 2-for-4 with a run scored.
Five different players had one hit each for the visitors.
The Cougars travel to Duncan at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
