It was Brodie Andrews day at Cougar Field during Thursday night’s home matchup with Pauls Valley.
Andrews pitched five strong innings from the mound and smacked three doubles at the plate to lead the Ada High baseball team to a convincing 14-4 win over the Panthers.
The Cougars improved to 10-1 on the spring, while Pauls Valley dropped to 1-4. Ada hosted Christian Heritage at home Friday night in a hastily added contest. Ada will host Douglass at 5 pm. Monday before traveling to Douglass at 5 p.m. Tuesday for a pair of District 4A-2 contests.
Against PV, Andrews finished 3-for-3 with four RBIs and a walk to pace a 12-hit AHS offensive attack.
The Ada senior also rebounded from a slow start on the mound and kept the Pauls Valley offense in check the rest of the way. After Landin Weilenman blasted a solo home run to lead off the top of the second inning that knotted the score at 4-4, Andrews allowed just two hits over the final four innings. He finished with nine strikeouts, one walk the one earned run.
Sam Charboneau went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Tre Ivy was next, going 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. John David Muse finished 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI, two stole bases and a run scored from the top of the AHS lineup.
Jared Turner led PV at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a run scored.
