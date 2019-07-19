The Ada Braves American Legion baseball team won’t win a fourth consecutive Majors State Championship this summer. That’s a fact.
But in the Post 72 organization’s defense, you have to be in it to win it.
With player attendance low at most games during the Ada Braves 2019 summer schedule, general manager Darrell Monroe decided it was best to withdraw his team from the state tournament as the deadline for getting all the paperwork to Oklahoma American Legion Baseball Commissioner Dee Wilson drew near at the end of June.
Due to injuries, defections and other issues, Monroe didn’t feel like he could get the minimum 12 of his original roster together to make a run at a fourth consecutive state title.
So the 2019 Oklahoma American Legion Majors State Tournament will go on without a representative from Ada and local Post 72 for the first time in ... well, a really long time. The two-day event is scheduled for July 26-27 at the Madill High School baseball field.
Traditional legion powerhouse Three Rivers, the old rival Ardmore Cardinals and the Shawnee Phillies will battle for the state crown. And they won’t have to go through the defending state champs to earn a spot in an American Legion Regional Tournament.
“With the injuries I started having at the first of the season ... and my roster was already turned in and the type of kids I was losing, it would have been hard to go do it anyway,” Monroe said.
The Braves had to grab Ada High School player John David Muse to have enough to field a team during one homestand earlier this season, and Monroe had to round up players who had never even played Post 72 baseball before to compete in a tournament at Bartlesville earlier this month.
Ultimately, he was forced to take the core of his Braves players and add them to the A’s roster to produce one Ada American Legion baseball team for the remainder of the summer. As it turned out, that Post 72 hybrid squad turned out to be pretty salty.
“There were a whole lot of factors that just made sense to combine the two teams this year,” Monroe said.
Under American Legion rules, once Monroe registered the Ada Braves and Ada A’s as two separate Majors teams, he was not able to combine the two squads to go and compete at the state tournament.
Boy, if he could have, the mix-and-match group of A’s and Braves that went to the 3rd Annual Rusty Fulps Memorial Classic hosted by Connors State College last weekend and rolled to the title would have been contenders in Madill.
“I really wish we could have been able to keep the full Ada Braves team we had from the tryouts. We could have competed for another state title, I promise you,” Monroe said.
This new Ada American Legion baseball team will be heavy favorites to sweep the Bartlesville Indians tonight and Saturday at Ada’s Cougar Field. The two teams will play a 6 p.m. doubleheader tonight and a 3 p.m. doubleheader Saturday.
Monroe tossed around a couple of ideas for one more final destination next week while the American Legion State Tournament was going on in Madill, but trips to Texas and Enid didn’t work out.
So tonight and Saturday will be the last time fans get to check out this summer’s version of Post 72 baseball. It’s a great group of kids, and they’ve performed well.
As a longtime fan of American Legion baseball and especially the Post 72 teams that have competed for titles throughout my career at The Ada News, it brings a tear to this sports editor’s eye that this area won’t be duking it out for yet another summer state title.
Three consecutive state titles is dominant. You’re talking dynasty if you win four in a row.
The Ada Braves will most certainly be back. The baseball talent in this area is too good for it not to happen. Next summer, four out of five state championships certainly wouldn’t be too shabby.
