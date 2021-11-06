They pulled a fast one on Amaya Frizell.
Just before the start of a Lady Cougar basketball practice, Ada head coach Christie Jennings gathered the team up as usual and talked a little about what was in store for her players during the week ahead. She then turned the floor over to assistant coach Jeremy Strong, who is also an assistant for the Ada softball team.
“I told them coach Strong had an announcement he needs to make. He said I’ve got a really big announcement and talked about how this was a well-deserved honor that took a lot of hard work and persistence,” Jennings recalled. “He then said ‘Congratulations Amaya, you are an All-Stater.”
The Ada senior flashed that huge Amaya Frizell smile and then the rest of the Lady Cougars joined in a big celebration that included many congratulations.
“It was pretty special,” Jennings said.
The Oklahoma Fast Pitch Coaches Association announced its All-State rosters Tuesday. Frizell made the Middle East team as a Utility player. She is the first Ada High All-Stater since Leah Huling, who made the prestigious list as a pitcher in the fall of 2012.
It was Ada head softball coach Taylor Henry’s idea for Jennings and Strong to spring the news to Frizell at basketball practice. Henry is on strict bedrest while awaiting the birth of twins and wanted Frizell to be told in person.
“We asked Jeremy and Christie to do it at basketball so she could be told in person then I talked to her after,” Henry said. “I couldn’t bear to tell her over text or on the phone. I thought she deserved to hear it in person.”
Frizell hit one home run, five triples, 11 doubles and had 33 RBIs and 35 runs scored in a superb senior campaign. She hit .452 and also drew 10 walks. Frizell also had 12 stolen bases.
“All of Amaya’s hard work has paid off for this moment of her making All-State,” Henry said. “It’s a huge honor and we are so proud of her. She is very deserving of this.”
Chloe Brown of Coalgate was also on the Middle East team as a pitcher. Other members of the Middle East All-State team include:
Pitchers: Harley Culie, Sequoyah-Tahlequah; Avery Miller, Henryetta
Catchers: Delaney Willoughby, Valliant; Ryleigh Lynn, Skiatook
Corner Infielders: Emily Bingham, Tecumseh; Kaleena Downing
Middle Infielders: Daeya Moses, Verdigris; Ainsley Trapp, Valliant
Outfielders: Gabby Higbee, Dewey; Riley Barnoskie, Hilldale; Jayden Haney, North Rock Creek
Utility: Jaylee Lopez, Idabel; Kelsie McCratic, Kansas; Rylee Anglen, Skiatook; Cheyenne Fixico, Holdenville; Greenlee Wells, Vian
Coaching the Middle East team is Chance Griffin of North Rock Creek.
The 2022 games are scheduled for June 11 at Oklahoma Christian University in Edmond. The Middle schools will begin the tripleheader at 10 a.m., followed by the Large school game at noon and Small school game at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.