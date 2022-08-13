DALE — Amber-Pocasset raced out to an early 7-0 lead and held off a late Latta push and defeated the Panthers 8-6 Friday afternoon at the Dale Invitational Tournament.
Latta, after a 1-2 showing at Dale, is now 2-2 on the season. Am-Po is also off to a 2-2 start.
Latta cut its deficit to 7-3 after scoring three times in the top of the third inning. After Am-Po scored a single run in the bottom of the fifth, the Panthers answered with a three-run volley in the top of the sixth to get within 8-6 before the comeback bid fell short.
The Panthers out-hit Amber-Pocasset 13-9 but stranded nine total baserunners.
Deakon Smith, Landon Wolfe and Holden Lee all had three hits each to pace the Latta offense. Smith went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored, while Lee went 3-for-4 and drove in a run. Wolfe finished 3-for-3 and was hit by a pitch.
Jackson Presley went 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored for the locals.
Wyatt Hearrell led Am-Po at the plate, going 2-for-3 with three RBIs, a walk and two runs scored. Tyler Shaw finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored and Briar Anglin slapped a double.
Wolfe absorbed the pitching loss and got relief help from Reese Littlefield.
Roff KOs Canute
with late volley
DALE — The Roff Tigers broke open a tight game with six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and turned back Canute 9-2 Thursday night at the Dale Invitational Tournament.
The Tigers improved to 2-0 on the year, while Canute dropped to 2-1.
Roff led just 3-2 before the big sixth-inning outburst. That big frame was highlighted by a two-run double by Cade Baldridge and also featured three walks and three hit batters.
Canute jumped out to an early 2-0 lead. P Jacks drew a bases-loaded walk in the first inning and J Knutson scored on one of four Roff errors in the contest in the top of the second.
Roff finished with just five total hits, led by Easton Riddle who went 2-for-3 with a walk, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Beau Joplin, Kaden Darnell and Dylan Reed — who walked twice — had the Tigers’ remaining hits.
The Trojans collected four hits, singles from Brody Bryant, Kasen Legrand, Jake Beutler and Clay Randall.
Brand Wilson earned the mound win for Roff. He struck out five, walked three, hit a batter and allowed just one earned run in 4.2 innings.
Three Canute pitchers combined for seven walks and five hit batters.
The Dale Invitational Tournament wraps up today with the consolation championship starting at noon; the third-place contest set for 2 p.m. and the championship game set for 4 p.m.
Roff hosts Mill Creek at 4 p.m. Monday.
Oktaha runs away
from Latta Thursday
DALE — With the game knotted at 4-4 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning, Oktaha scored eight unanswered runs in a 12-4 run-rule victory over Latta Thursday at the Dale Invitational Tournament.
Latta pushed across a pair of runs in the top of the fourth inning before the Tigers scored four runs in each of the fourth and fifth frames to end the game early.
Carson Abbott paced Latta at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Kaleb Goodwin went 2-for-3 and drove in a run.
Hunter Dearman led a 13-hit Oktaha attack, going 3-for-3 with a walk and four runs scored. Darren Ledford finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Tyler Allen went 3-for-3 with a walk, two RBIs and three runs scored.
Braxton Case finished 2-for-4 and had four RBIs for the Tiger.
Kannon Robinson was the winning pitcher for the OHS club. He struck out three, walked four and allowed two earned runs in 4.2 innings. A Browning recorded the final out of the fifth inning.
Darien Miller absorbed the loss for Latta.
