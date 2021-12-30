Am-Po can't complete comeback against Lomega

Amber-Pocasset erased every bit of a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit against Lomega in the first round of the 2021 Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Classic Tuesday inside East Central University’s Kerr Activities Center.
However, the Lady Panthers were never able to grab the lead and saw their valiant comeback effort fall just short in a 57-52 loss to the Lady Raiders.
Lomega, ranked No. 1 in Class B, improved to 11-1 on the year, while Class 2A No. 2 Amber Pocasset dropped to 5-1.
Lomega opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer from Abby Swart and a layup from Shelby Russell set up by a steal by Hensley Eaton that made it 49-39 with 7:06 left in the game.
After a timeout, the Lady Panthers regrouped and went on a furious 11-1 run capped by a clutch 3-pointer from Abbie Savage that rolled in and knotted the score at 50-50 with 3:15 left on the clock.
The Lady Raiders scored the next five points with a free throw by Eaton, a big put-back bucket by Darcy Roberts and two free shots by Roberts with 30 seconds remaining that helped ice the game.
Amber-Pocasset led 11-5 early and still held a 16-13 advantage early in the second period. Lomega followed by ending the first half on a 17-9 volley that put the Lady Raiders ahead 30-25 at the break.
Devynn Harris hit a jumper from the top of the key with just under two minutes to play in the third frame that got Am-Po within 37-36. However, Lomega responded with a 7-0 run and led 44-36 late in the period.
Roberts led the LHS attack with 19 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots. Abby Swart was next with 18 points and six boards, while Sydni Walker also reached double figures with 12 points and six more rebounds.
Am-Po got a team-high 14 points from Harris. Ainslee McComas was next with 13 points and eight rebounds, while Teague Muncey also hit double figures with 12 points. Savage followed with eight points.
Lomega finished the game 15-of-23 from the free-throw line compared to a 2-of-5 showing by the Lady Panthers. Am-Po drained 8-of-25 (32%) 3-point tries, while the Lady Raiders finished 4-of-17 (23.5%) from long range.
Lomega met Tuttle in a Wednesday night semifinal contest, while the Lady Panthers tangled with Frontier in consolation play.
