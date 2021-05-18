ALLEN — Players like Chad Milne don’t come through Allen High School very often. Just ask Allen boys coach Greg Mills, who has coached the Mustangs for the past 23 years.
“He’s most definitely one of the best I’ve ever had,” Mills said of his All-Stater. “There’s no doubt about it.”
Milne — the 2021 Ada News All-Area Boys Player of the Year — averaged 22.2 points and 9.4 rebounds per game for an Allen club that finished 15-10 but made a strong playoff push that ended with a tough 41-39 loss to No. 10 Velma-Alma on the second day of a Class A Area Tournament at Shawnee High School. The Comets, who advanced to the Class A State semifinals, were responsible for both of Allen’s playoff losses.
Standing at 6-6 with a huge win span, the versatile guard could play anywhere on the court. He dished out 86 assists (3.9 per game), shot 32-of-85 from 3-point territory — and hit several game-winners throughout his career — and was a 70% shooter from the free-throw line.
“He’s the real deal,” Mills said. “How hard is it to find a 6-6 guard that can play post and do everything else. He can handle the ball with anybody.”
Milne eclipsed the 2,000 point mark for his career during his stellar senior season and ended up with 2,046 points. And it could have been even more.
At the end of the Allen Mustangs’ 2020 football season, Milne suffered a bad hamstring injury that got his basketball season off to a slow start.
“He didn’t even get to play a full season this year. He could hardly walk four our first two or three games,” Mills said.
Milne reached his lofty season averages despite being the focal point of every Allen opponent’s defense.
“He’s been double teams and tripled teams for the last two years and still scored over 2000 points,” Mills said. “Most of the time he was double-teamed but when he got the ball and went to the goal sometimes there were three or four on him.”
Local teams which find themselves on Allen’s schedule know all too well what a handful Milne is.
“Every coach around here will tell you how hard it was to guard him. And he didn’t have the people around him like some of the other teams we played had,” Mills said. “I don’t know that anyone really shut him down. When they did what they did, he still got 16-plus and 10 rebounds.”
