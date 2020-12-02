ALLEN — New Allen senior Hannah Harris said she was more excited than nervous when she took the floor against her former school, Calvin, for the Lady Mustangs’ basketball season-opener Monday night.
It was also senior night inside Allen’s new gymnasium.
After missing her first three shots, Harris went on to nearly register a triple-double. She finished with 21 points, eight rebounds and nine steals to go with a handful of assists in the Lady Mustangs’ 74-20 win.
Allen head coach Dottie Slabaugh was pleased with her team’s start to the season.
“I think they’re going to be a really fun group this year. We have some seniors but we also have a lot of youth. There’s a lot of want to. They’re going to be a really fun team to get to know and see play,” she said.
Fellow senior Emily Sells joined Harris in making a nice 1-2 punch for the Lady Mustangs. She hit a trio of 3-pointers and scored a game-high 25 points for the home team.
Slabaugh hopes to see that trend continue.
“We’re hoping for it. They do combine for a good 1-2,” she said. “Hannah’s kind of a hybrid. She can come out of the paint and shoot the 3 as well. Defensively we’re athletic and long.”
Slabaugh said there wasn’t much discussion about Harris playing her first game in an Allen uniform against a team she spent her first three varsity seasons with.
“She’s been pretty relaxed. We didn’t talk about it being the school she came from very much. We just wanted to let her go out and play and not bring that to the front,” she said.
It didn’t take long for the Lady Mustangs to take control. Allen jumped out to an 11-0 lead after Harris scored on a nice inside move and led 21-2 followed a fast-break bucket buy Allison Sells off a steal and assist from Ava Laden.
Harris grabbed a second-quarter rebound and went coast-to-coast for a layup in the second quarter and Sells followed with back-to-back baskets to push the Allen advantage to 39-5.
The Lady Mustangs led by 50 when sophomore post player Maggie Yarbrough hit a pair of free throws at the 2:56 mark of the third quarter that made it 57-7. Yarbrough finished with eight points and seven rebounds for the hosts.
Allen saw 10 different players reach the scoring column.
Macie Carroll scored six points to pace the Lady Bulldogs (0-5). Calvin was hurt by 39 turnovers.
Calvin was at Tupelo Tuesday night and Allen hosted Coalgate. The Lady Mustangs entertain Asher on Friday and Calvin is off next week’s Pontotoc Conference Tournament in Roff.
