Before a throng of her supporters, Harris signed a letter of intent to continue her basketball career with the Oklahoma City Stars.
It took a long and winding path to get to this moment, but Harris is super happy she has arrived.
“Everything lined up. This is the perfect school for me. I tell everyone this is it,” Harris told The Ada News after the signing ceremony.
“After everything I’ve been through in the last two years — the coach situation (at Calvin), changing schools and fighting the OSSAA — it’s finally feeling everything is lineup up for me. It’s a big sigh of relief,” she explained. “It was all worth it and this is where I’m supposed to be.”
Oklahoma City University met everything on the Hannah Harris checklist.
“I was looking for three things in a school. I needed to be close to my sister. I needed a good nursing program. And it needed to be small enough so I wouldn’t feel overwhelmed but still felt like I was going to be playing collegiate ball,” she said.
OCU head coach Brett Tahah, who will enter her second year on the job, reached out to her in September of 2020 and became more serious in discussions later in Harris’ senior season at Allen. Harris said the second round of recruitment conversations was the charm. In fact, doubt had crept into her mind about basketball after high school before Tahah stepped in.
“It came at the perfect time because I was kind of thinking I didn’t want to play (after high school) and maybe this isn’t what I wanted to do,” Harris recalled.
Tahah is excited to land Harris at OCU and looks forward to Aug. 17 when she will arrive on the OKC campus.
“She is just a great young lady and is extremely athletic. She’s very versatile. She’s an all-around player that can do a little bit of everything,” Tahah said. “We’re excited to get her on campus and in practice.”
Allen head coach Dottie Slabaugh expects Harris to feel right at home with her new collegiate team.
“I’m very excited for Hannah. She going to a great program in Oklahoma City. OCU is getting a great player and a great kid,” Slabaugh said. “I think she’ll surprise people. I think she’s going to go into practice and push people daily.”
Harris had great fan support during the signing and she wouldn’t have had it any other way.
“These are my people. These are the people that have helped me through moving schools and everything. I wouldn’t want to do this without them here. It wouldn’t be the same,” she said.
