Summer workouts for the East Central University women’s basketball team came to a close last week. The Ada News caught up with senior Charlea Leonard — a graduate of Allen High School — who was able to work out with her teammates for the first time in months after missing all of last season with a ruptured Achilles. Below are parts of that question and answer session.
———o———
The Ada News: First of all, when exactly did you suffer your injury and how long you spent in rehab and when did you finally get your release?
Charlea Leonard: “I ruptured my Achilles tendon on Sept. 20, 2019. We scheduled surgery for that next Friday (Sept. 27). After surgery, I was on crutches for four weeks. When I finally got to ditch the crutches, I was able to start walking in a boot and begin passive physical therapy which is where our athletic trainer would move my foot in back and forth motions or side to side because I was not allowed to move it myself, just yet. Then, I was able to start active physical therapy where I could move my foot and leg on my own. From there, I was really dedicated to getting healthy again and putting all my focus and energy on doing my exercises. When I first experienced this injury, I thought the recovery time would take up to a year. However, I was released seven months later on April 13.”
The Ada News: Describe your feelings when doctors finally cleared to you play basketball again.
Charlea Leonard: “I could not believe it when the doctors finally cleared me to play basketball again. I remember when they first released me to walk without the walking boot and my calf muscle was so weak that it took me almost six weeks to gather enough strength to finally walk correctly. This recovery was a lot different from my ACL injuries in the past. There were a lot of milestones that I needed to hit before I could walk or swim or run again, so it felt like an eternity before they finally cleared me. It was kind of surreal, honestly. Like I can finally put on some basketball shoes and go play, really? Being held back so much in this process, it felt odd for them to say that I was free.”
The Ada News: Were you able to get in the gym and shoot around during the COVID-19 pandemic?
Charlea Leonard: “When I got released, everything had already been shut down due to the pandemic. I was fortunate enough to have a coach who had access to a local gym and would go in there with me to work on the individual things that I was a little rusty on. I’m thankful because I was able to work on my form and footwork, etc., and I wouldn’t be back to normal if it wasn’t for their understanding and determination to help me get better. So, I really appreciate that we are lucky enough to have a coaching staff at East Central that sees our potential and invests in us.”
The Ada News: How were workouts this summer?
Charlea Leonard: “My teammates were able to come down and we all get to practice and work on things that we were not able to during the spring in the Kerr dome. We took the proper precautions and wore masks during these practices so trust me when I say my acne is having a heyday. But other than that, they went well for me, personally.”
The Ada News: How difficult was it as a teammate to see your the Tigers have to play last season without so many injured players. It was crazy how many of you got injured (a total of five players were lost for the season).
Charlea Leonard: “Since I got injured in preseason, our first season game was hard for me. Walking into that gym, knowing that I was supposed to be putting on that No. 33 jersey and stepping on that court, but was not able to, brought tears to my eyes. Knowing that my dad has driven to all of my basketball games throughout my career and wouldn’t be there that night was what really hit home. I had really looked forward to playing with that group of girls and it was devastating to know that I would never be on the court again with those seniors. But I knew that this was the path that God had put me on, so it may have been hard for me to accept, but it was easier to trust in his plan knowing something greater would come out of this experience. And yes, last season was crazy because we had so many girls injured. As many teams as I have played on during my career, I have never seen that many hurt before.”
The Ada News: What is your personal goal(s) for the 2020-21 season?
Charlea Leonard: “I want to play with no regrets — to be able to step on that court and give everything I’ve got and take every opportunity to help my team win. Every player has a role on their team and whatever my role is this next season, I will do it to the best of my abilities.”
