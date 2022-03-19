Allen wins twice at Lumberjax Festival

WRIGHT CITY — The Allen High School baseball team got back on the right track Thursday at the Lumberjack Spring Break Festival in Wright City.
The Mustangs defeated the Washington JV 14-5 in the opener before shutting out Smithville 12-0 in Game 2.
The sweep moved Allen to 3-4 on the year. Smithville fell to 4-5.
The Mustangs were scheduled to meet Davis at the festival on Friday and will host Class 2A No. 4 Hartshorne at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Game 1
Allen 14, Washington JV 5
Allen trailed 4-2 before exploding for nine runs in the bottom of the third inning to take control.
Allen collected 14 hits in the contest with Kason Walker leading the pack by going 3-for-4 with two RBIs, a double and a run scored. Bodee Garrett finished 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Garret Nix went 2-for-3 with an RBI and three runs scored from the top of the Allen lineup, while Emmett Koonce also had two hits, drove in a run and scored a run.
Beckett Wells ended up 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Quinton Walker finished 1-for-3 with two runs scored.
Wells was the winning pitcher for the Mustangs. He struck out seven, walked two and allowed just one earned run in 4.1 innings.
Game 2
Allen 12, Smithville 0
The Mustangs used an 11-run surge in the top of the second inning to bury Smithville early.
Garrett Nix led a seven-hit Allen offense, going 2-for-2 with a walk, a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Alex Hill went 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Beckett Wells ripped a triple, drove in a run and scored a run, while Emmett Koonce went 1-for-2 with three RBIs and a run scored.
Both Kason Walker and Conner Smith scored two runs apiece for the Mustangs.
Garrett pitched all three inning in the run-rule victory. He struck out two, walked three and allowed just one hit in the short shutout.
