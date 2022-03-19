Allen wins twice at Lumberjax Festival

Dianna Brannan | The Allen AdvocateAllen’s Bodee Garrett finished 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored in the Mustangs’ 14-5 win over Washington JV Thursday at the Lumberjax Spring Break Festival.

WRIGHT CITY — The Allen High School baseball team got back on the right track Thursday at the Lumberjack Spring Break Festival in Wright City.

The Mustangs defeated the Washington JV 14-5 in the opener before shutting out Smithville 12-0 in Game 2.

The sweep moved Allen to 3-4 on the year. Smithville fell to 4-5.

The Mustangs were scheduled to meet Davis at the festival on Friday and will host Class 2A No. 4 Hartshorne at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Game 1

Allen 14, Washington JV 5

Allen trailed 4-2 before exploding for nine runs in the bottom of the third inning to take control.

Allen collected 14 hits in the contest with Kason Walker leading the pack by going 3-for-4 with two RBIs, a double and a run scored. Bodee Garrett finished 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored.

Garret Nix went 2-for-3 with an RBI and three runs scored from the top of the Allen lineup, while Emmett Koonce also had two hits, drove in a run and scored a run.

Beckett Wells ended up 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Quinton Walker finished 1-for-3 with two runs scored.

Wells was the winning pitcher for the Mustangs. He struck out seven, walked two and allowed just one earned run in 4.1 innings.

Game 2

Allen 12, Smithville 0

The Mustangs used an 11-run surge in the top of the second inning to bury Smithville early.

Garrett Nix led a seven-hit Allen offense, going 2-for-2 with a walk, a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Alex Hill went 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored.

Beckett Wells ripped a triple, drove in a run and scored a run, while Emmett Koonce went 1-for-2 with three RBIs and a run scored.

Both Kason Walker and Conner Smith scored two runs apiece for the Mustangs.

Garrett pitched all three inning in the run-rule victory. He struck out two, walked three and allowed just one hit in the short shutout.

Tags

Trending Video

Jeff Cali has been covering sports in the Ada area since the mid-90s. He graduated from Byng High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from East Central University.

Recommended for you