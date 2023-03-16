Allen uses strong finish to sting Stuart

ALLEN — After trailing 2-0, the Allen Mustangs scored 11 unanswered runs to rally past the Hornets 11-2 in a Tuesday home game.
The Mustangs evened their record to 3-3 on the year, while Stuart — ranked No. 14 in Class B — lost for the first time and fell to 2-1. Allen travels to the Wright City Festival today and Friday. The Mustangs battle Davis at 2 p.m. and Arapaho at 4 p.m. at Broken Bow High School today. The Mustangs meet Henryetta at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Wright City.
Allen collected 10 hits in the four-inning, run-rule victory over the Hornets.
Garrett Nix, Tagus Howard and Emmett Koonce all had two hits each for the home team. Nix finished 2-for-3 with two doubles, a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored as Allen’s leadoff hitter. Koonce went 2-for-2 with a walk, a double and two RBIs. Howard ended up 2-for-2 with a walk, two RBIs and three runs scored.
Alex Hill finished 1-for-3 with a triple, three RBIs and a run scored for Allen, while Kale Horton went 1-for-1 with two walks and scored three times.
Jake Hisaw and Conner Smith also had hits for the Mustangs.
Hill pitched all four innings to earn the mound win for Allen. He struck out four, walked seven and allowed just two hits and two earned runs.
Austin Mayer and Zack Luker had Stuart’s only base hits.
Stuart starting pitcher Keaton Crenshaw absorbed the loss. He struck out three, walked six, hit a pair of batters and allowed five earned runs in three innings.
