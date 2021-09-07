ALLEN — Things weren’t looking great in Matt McCreary’s debut as the new Allen head football coach at halftime of their season-opener against Tishomingo at home Friday night.
But the Mustangs exploded for 46 second-half points and rallied for a convincing 54-32 victory over the Indians.
“In the first half we were all nerves,” McCreary told The Ada News. “We got away from an identity we had established in fall camp and practice. In the second half, we took control and got back to who we are and who we are going to be.”
Tishomingo used a 6-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tyson Barrett to receiver Nick Strouse in the second quarter to put the Indians on top 12-8 at halftime. A two-point pass play that followed the TD was no good.
Allen responded with two big touchdowns to start the third quarter — a 24-yard run by Shawn Husband and a 61-yard TD toss from Emmett Koonce to Coyt Bell. Husband was good on one of two two-point conversion runs and the Mustangs had forged a 22-14 lead.
Tishomingo got within 22-20 on a 16-yard touchdown pass from Barrett to Jayden Standifer and the THS quarterback ran in for two more points.
Allen again answered with back-to-back scores — a touchdown run by Brayden Tatum and a 6-yard scamper by Husband. Tatum passed to Taylor Wood for another two-point play and Allen led 38-20 in the fourth period.
Tish never got closer than 12 the rest of the way.
The Mustangs piled up 396 yards of total offense.
Husband led the AHS offense, rushing for 206 yards on 17 attempts and five touchdowns. Tatum added 15 carries for 81 yards.
Koonce completed both of his pass attempts for 76 yards and a score. Tatum finished 3-of-6 through the air for 36 yards with one interception.
Coyt Bell had one catch for 61 yards and Quinton Walker caught two passes for 30 yards.
Barrett led the Tishomingo offense by completing 18-of-27 passes for 165 yards and five touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed for 116 yards on 15 tries.
Barrett’s favorite target was Strouse, who had 11 catches for 100 yards and two TDs.
Tagus Howard paced the Allen defense with 10.5 tackles, while Quinton Walker followed with 7.5 stops. Bell followed with six tackles for the home team.
Tishomingo got 9.5 tackes from Colby Gray.
McCreary dished out credit for his first head-coaching victory.
“I always knew that I would need help, that I couldn’t do it all on my own. My staff was a huge help,” he said. “Then the entire school stepped up to help me with every aspect of the game and I couldn’t be more grateful.”
Allen travels to Stratford Friday night for an all-local Week 2 matchup.
