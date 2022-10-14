ALLEN — The Allen High School football team was clinging to a 13-12 halftime lead against District A-6 foe Wewoka in a Week 6 home game.
Head coach Matt McCreary’s halftime speech must have worked wonders.
The Mustangs took control in the second half, outscoring the Tigers 28-0 to end the game en route to a comfortable 41-12 victory.
Allen improved to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in District A-6 play, while Wewoka stumbled to 1-5 and 0-3.
The Mustangs host a Liberty club at 7 p.m. tonight which enters the fray at 3-3 and 2-1. The LHS Tigers buried Savanna 53-8 in Week 6. In that contest, tailback Jaylen Prestridge rushed for 165 yards on 11 carries and scored four touchdowns. Quarterback Trent Thompson was an efficient 6-of-8 through the air for 95 yards.
Against Wewoka, Tagus Howard and Quinton Walker both had two touchdown runs in the second half to help the Mustangs pull away. Howard scored on runs of 1 and 10 yards, while Walker found the end zone from 15 and 14 yards out.
Howard scored on two short TD runs to help Allen build an early 13-0 lead. He scored from 3 yards out in the first period and 8 yards away in the second quarter.
Wewoka’s Tyrus Crocket returned a kickoff 63 yards for a score to get the visitors within 13-6 and his 8-yard touchdown run just before halftime cut the AHS advantage to 13-12.
Allen piled up 369 yards of total offense and limited Wewoka to 88 total yards.
Howard led the AHS ground-and-pound attack with 199 yards on 24 carries. Walker followed with 125 yards on just 11 tries.
Howard was also a force on defense with 10 tackles. Lance Johnson was next with six stops, including 2.5 tackles for loss.
Noah Bray had a nice 26-yard punt return for the home team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.