ALLEN — Things certainly haven’t come easy so for the Allen High School football team. But coach Matt McCreary’s bunch has been getting the job done.
Allen is coming off a two-overtime win over Coalgate followed by a tough 31-22 victory over Konawa in Week 4. Still, the Mustangs will enter tonight’s road trip to Stroud with a 3-1 overall mark and are 1-0 in District A-6 play. Stroud is 2-2 overall and 1-0 in the district after defeating Liberty 52-13 in Week 4.
The Konawa Tigers, now 1-3 and 0-1, will look to rebound tonight when they host that same Liberty team.
Against Allen, Konawa scored midway through the fourth quarter on a 2-yard run by Jeremiah Flores. But a two-point run was stopped, leaving Allen clinging to a 24-22 lead.
However, the Mustangs finally put the game away when Kayd Bell scored from 8 yards away and Quinn Corum kicked the PAT to make it 31-22.
The game was pretty even statistically. Allen piled up 285 yards of total offense compared to 242 for Konawa.
Corum had an efficient night at quarterback for the Mustangs, completing 10-of-13 passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns. He threw a 15-yard TD to Bell and a short 3-yard touchdown toss to playmaker Quinton Walker.
Taylor Wood was the top AHS receiver with three catches for 46 yards.
Bell led the Allen rushing attack with 101 yards on 11 caries. Tagus Howard gained 49 yards on 10 totals and Walker had 28 yards on just five carries.
Walker led the Allen defensive unit with 11 tackles, while Lance Johnson followed with nine. Jakob Hisaw registered eight tackles and Coyt Bell, Kayd Bell and Tagus Howard had seven stops apiece.
Senior quarterback Christian Matchie was Konawa’s offensive leader. He completed 4-of-7 passes for 31 yards and led the KHS ground game with 114 yards on 27 attempts. Flores nearly hit the 100-yard mark for the Tigers, finishing with 97 yards on 17 attempts.
Marietta scores late
to edge Coalgate
MARIETTA — Host Marietta needed a 40-yard touchdown run late in the game to rally past Coalgate 32-28 in a District 2A-4 matchup last Friday.
The Indians improved to 2-1 on the year and start off the district at 1-0, while Coalgate dropped to 0-4 and 0-1.
The Wildcats host Kingston in a Week 5 matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Donald Mike Mayer Field.
Sophomore Tristin Trevathan put Coalgate on top early in the fourth quarter when he returned a clutch interception 78 yards for a touchdown. A two-point try was no good, but the big play put Coalgate ahead 28-24.
Coalgate’s first score came in the second quarter when quarterback Ryfle Gold connected with Cade Cometti with a 50-yard touchdown pass. The two-point conversion was good and the game was tied at 8-8 at halftime.
Cometti got free for a 69-yard TD romp in the third quarter that got the Wildcats within 16-14. Minutes later, Cometti scored from the 9-yard line and Coalgate led 22-16.
Marietta scored late in the third quarter to take a 24-22 lead.
Cometti ended with eight carries for 63 yards and his two scores. Jody Trevathan added 47 yards on 14 totes.
Gold completed 8-of-18 passes for 158 yards.
Tison Franklin and Jody Trevathan had nine tackles apiece to pace the Coalgate defense.
