ALLEN — Conner Smith and Emmett Koonce delivered big hits for Allen in a three-run fifth inning that helped the Mustangs push past Hartshorne 6-3 on Thursday on Senior Night.
Coach Chad Colbert’s club improved to 11-14 on the year, while Hartshorne left town at 8-9.
The Mustangs have the weekend off and return to action Tuesday, hosting Class 2A No. 2 Dale at 4:30 p.m.
The game was tied at 2-2 before Koonce pushed home a run with a nice bunt to put Allen ahead 3-2.
With two outs and the bases loaded, Smith cracked a double to left-center field that pushed across two more Mustang runs that gave Allen a 5-2 advantage.
Koonce helped his team get an insurance run on an infield single to third base that allowed Garrett Nix to score to make it 6-2.
Malachi Sunagoowie’s RBI groundout with one out in the top of the seventh inning trimmed the Allen advantage to 6-3. The Miners still had runners at first and second with two outs before AHS reliever Bodee Garrett closed out the victory.
Koonce led a six-hit Allen offense, going 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Nix and Alex Hill both finished 1-for-3 and scored two runs each.
Hill was the winning pitcher for Allen. He struck out five, walked four and didn’t allow an earned run in five innings.
Hartshorne finished with six total hits by six different players. Landon Jiles and Jackson Moody hit doubles for the Miners, while Hayden Morris, Caleb Hatcher, Sunagoowie and Kelby Thomason all had base hits for the visitors.
Moody absorbed the pitching loss for the Miners. He struck out five and walked five in 4.2 innings but didn’t allow an earned run thanks in part to seven Hartshorne errors.
