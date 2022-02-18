ALLEN — The scrappy Stonewall Longhorns gave the Allen boys all they wanted for over three quarters of their Class A Regional Tournament battle Thursday afternoon in Allen.
But a fourth-quarter cool spell and the production from Allen sophomore Garrett Nix proved to be the difference in the Mustangs 50-42 victory.
Allen improved to 16-7 on the year, while the Longhorns ended the season at 8-16.
Stonewall head coach Wes Moreland praised his team despite the setback.
“My kids played hard. It’s one of the best games we’ve played all year,” Moreland told The Ada News following the game. “They beat us earlier in the season by 20 and 27 points. We lost by eight today but the game seemed closer than that.”
The Allen Lady Mustangs were also in a tussle with the Stonewall girls, but finally prevailed 33-27.
No. 18 Allen improved to 16-6, while the Lady Longhorns are finished at 12-11.
“It was tough. Playing a good team like Stonewall three times is really hard,” said Allen head coach Dottie Slabaugh.
Both Allen teams advanced in the regional consolation bracket and will play games at 1:30 and 3 p.m. today at Byng’s Bill Koller Fieldhouse.
BOYS
Allen 50
Stonewall 42
The game went back and forth for the first 25 minutes.
Nix scored the first six points of the game for Allen, but Stonewall grabbed a 9-8 lead on a 3-pointer by Mika Matt at the 2:32 mark of the first period and the Mustangs never led by more than five until late in the fourth period.
Brayden Tatum hit a 3-pointer late in the second quarter that led to a 26-22 AHS halftime lead.
The third quarter featured two ties but Stonewall never could snag the lead. Brody McCown scored on a nice feed my Ashton Bierce to end the third quarter and keep the Longhorns within 37-34.
Taegus Pogue scored the first bucket of the fourth period to get Stonewall within 37-36. However, the Longhorns wouldn’t score again until Pogue hit a free throw with 1:56 left in the game. By that time, Allen had used an 8-0 run to grab a 45-36 lead.
Nix drove through traffic and made a tough layup to put Allen ahead 49-37 with 1:21 remaining.
Stonewall got a 3-pointer by Caleb Gibson and a fast-break basket from Matt in the final 42 seconds to get the Longhorns back within single digits.
Nix erupted for a game-high 25 points despite going 0-for-5 from 3-point range. He finished 12-of-14 from inside the stripe and also had six rebounds and two steals.
Tatum got off to a slow start — he had five points at halftime — but scored 12 points over the final two quarters. Tatum scored nine points in the fourth period, including a 5-of-6 showing from the free-throw line.
Fourth other AHS players had just two points each.
Gibson hit a trio of 3-pointers and led Stonewall with 13 points. SHS sharpshooter Bierce followed with 11 points. He scored just two points in the second half thank in part to a good defensive effort by Nix for Allen. Matt contributed seven points and McCown finished with six. Pogue rounded out the SHS scoring with five points.
Tagus Howard grabbed a game-high seven rebounds and helped the Mustangs win the battle of the boards by a 30-16 count.
GIRLS
Allen 33
Stonewall 27
The Lady Longhorns held a slim 7-6 lead early. However, back-to-back 3-pointers from Stoney Cully and Kaylee Davis started an 8-0 run. After Maggie Yarbrough scored on a putback to begin the second period, Allen was on top 14-7.
Davis hit a mid-range jumper with just over three minutes led in the third period to put Allen on top 19-11.
The Lady Mustangs carried a 21-14 lead into the halftime locker room.
The visitors trimmed an eight-point deficit to 29-25 at the 3:27 mark of the fourth period but could get no closer.
Kaylee Davis led the Allen offense with 11 points, including three 3-point baskets. She also had four rebounds and three steals.
Ava Laden just missed double figures with nine.
Jakobi Worcester paced the Lady Longhorns with nine points, five rebounds and five steals. Lilly Wyche was next with eight points and six boards.
The Lady Longhorns were hurt by 21 turnovers, several missed layups and a 3-of-10 shooting performance from the free-throw line. Allen didn’t fare much better at the stripe, making only 6-of-14 tries.
Dillon Monday assumed the head coaching duties for Stonewall after Jeff Parnell had been ejected during a district tournament loss to ninth-ranked Crowder. Athletic Director Brian Davis — a former veteran coach in the area — was Monday’s assistant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.