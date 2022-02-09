Allen teams turn back Stonewall twice

ALLEN — The Allen Lady Mustangs turned up the defense in the second half and rallied past Pontotoc Conference rival Stonewall 42-32 at home Monday night.
Coach Dottie Slabaugh’s bunch, ranked No. 18 in Class A, improved to 14-5 on the year, while Stonewall slid to 11-10.
In the boys contest, the Mustangs used a balanced scoring attack to defeat Stonewall 57-30.
Coach Greg Mill’s team improved to 13-6, while Stonewall fell to 7-14.
Allen hosted Savanna on Tuesday for a playoff tuneup. The Allen boys meet Elmore City-Pernell at 8 p.m. Friday in the first round of a Class A District Tournament in Allen. The winner of that contest will meet No. 9 Velma-Alma in a district title game Saturday night in Allen.
The Allen girls got a district bye and will play for the championship against the Elmore City-Pernell/Velma-Alma winner at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Both Stonewall squads return to action in a Class A District Tournament on Friday inside the Murphy-Roberts Gymnasium. The Lady Longhorns face Davenport at 6:30 p.m. and the Longhorns battle Crowder at 8 p.m.
GIRLS
Allen 42, Stonewall 32
Allen led 9-5 after the first quarter but Stonewall turned things around and used a 14-8 run in the second to grab a 19-17 halftime advantage.
The Lady Mustangs outscored Stonewall 25-13 over the final two periods, limiting the visitors to just four second-half field goals.
Sophomore Ava Laden led Allen with 14 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Maggie Yarbrough also hit double figures with 11 points, while Stoney Cully followed with eight.
Kaylee Davis hit a pair of 3-pointers for her six points.
No Stonewall player reached double digits. Kaylee Ford scored nine to pace the visitors, while Faith Ross was next with eight. Jakobi Worcester followed with six points for the Lady Longhorns.
“Defense continues to be the key for us,” Slabaugh said. “Also going 9-of-11 from the free-throw line for the night was good for us.”
BOYS
Allen 57, Stonewall 30
The Mustangs galloped to early leads of 17-6 and 35-17 and coasted to the win over a Stonewall club that was missing injured starter and leading scorer Ashton Bierce.
Brayden Tatum scored 13 of his game-high 21 points in the first quarter and didn’t score in the second half. He drained five 3-pointers in the contest.
Garrett Nix was next with 18 points and hit a pair of triples. Easton Ledo also reached double figures with 11, all in the fourth period. He made a trio of 3-point shots.
Freshman Taegus Pogue paced the Longhorns with 15 points. Brody McCown, another freshman, was next with seven points for the visitors.
Bierce is nursing a wrist injury but hopes to join his team on the floor when the playoff begin on Friday.
