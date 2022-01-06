ALLEN — If games like this continue to be the trend for the Allen Lady Mustangs, one might notice a few gray hairs on the head of head coach Dottie Slabaugh.
Allen rallied from a five-point halftime deficit and knocked off Holdenville 44-41 at home Tuesday night.
The Lady Mustangs, now ranked No. 20 in Class A, improved to 8-1 on the year, while the Lady Wolverines dropped to 6-4.
“We did not get out to a great start. We continue to fight through close games and pick up wins,” Slabaugh said.
Allen limited Holdenville to 15 points in the second half and outscored the visitors 14-7 in the third period to grab a 35-33 lead.
Holdenville started the game with an 11-2 run, but sophomore Ava Laden drained a pair of first-quarter 3-pointers to keep Allen close.
AHS freshman Kaylee Davis, who had a goose egg at halftime, scored all 11 of her points over the final two quarters — including three triples — to help spark Allen’s comeback. Laden also finished the game with 11 points.
Maggie Yarbrough just missed double figures with eight points for the Lady Mustangs.
Holdenville senior Emmy Marriott led her team with 11 points, while sophomore Mady McFarland followed with 10. Cheyenne Fixico and Myah Olden followed with seven points apiece for the visitors.
Allen battles Pontotoc Conference rival Asher at 1:40 p.m. today at the 2022 Longhorn Classic in Alex.
Tatum terrific in Allen boys win
Sophomore Brayden Tatum exploded for a season-high 35 points to help Allen trounce Holdenville 77-39 to complete the AHS sweep.
The Mustangs slipped above .500, improving to 5-4 on the year, while the Wolverines dipped to 2-8.
Coach Greg Mills’ bunch took control early, jumping out to leads of 18-11 and 38-23. Allen used a 26-7 run in the third quarter to pull away at 64-30.
Tatum’s outburst included a trio of 3-pointers. Sophomore Garrett Nix scored 20 points for the Mustangs, while senior Jake Beavert hit double figures with 12.
Josiah McPerryman scored 12 points for the Wolverines, including a pair of 3-pointers. Braden McLean followed with 10 points.
Allen faces Pontotoc Conference foe Stratford at 3 p.m. today in the first round of the 2020 Longhorn Classic in Alex.
