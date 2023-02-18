QUINTON — Allen junior Brayden Tatum reminded local basketball fans that his team has two prolific scorers on the roster.
Just days after teammate Garrett Nix erupted for 43 points, Tatum poured in a game-best 31 points to help Allen bury Cave Springs 67-24 in a Class A Regional Tournament winner’s bracket game Thursday night at Quinton High School.
No. 7 Allen improved to 18-4 on the year and will face No. 9 Riverfield in a huge showdown for a Class A Regional title at 7:30 p.m. tonight, back at Quinton High School. Cave Springs dropped into the loser’s bracket at 10-11.
In a girls elimination game, the 13th-ranked Allen Lady Mustangs buried Cave Springs 81-19. The Lady Mustangs faced Webbers Falls on Friday and if they won that contest, would play the Verden-Keota winner for an opportunity to advance to the Class A Area Tournament in Wilburton at 1:30 p.m. today.
BOYS
Allen 67, Cave Springs 24
The Mustangs galloped to a 19-9 lead after the first quarter and then outscored the Hornets 22-5 in the second period to build a huge 41-14 lead by halftime. Allen used a 13-4 surge in the third period to go on top 54-18 advantage.
Tatum could have scored even more but barely played in the third period and sat the entire fourth frame. In fact, 28 of his 31 points game in the first half. He sank five 3-pointers in the game.
Nix followed with 19 points and made two 3-point shots. Quinton Walker was next with five points.
Jace Train led the Hornets with 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers.
GIRLS
Allen 81, Cave Springs 19
Allen led just 14-7 after the first quarter but turned in a monster second period. Allen used a bevy of steals into easy baskets and outscored the Lady Hornets 32-2 in the second quarter to boost its lead to 46-9 by halftime. The Lady Mustangs continued the blowout with a 23-2 volley in the third quarter to push the lead to 69-11.
Freshman Addison Prince had a big day for Allen, finishing with a game-high 23 points. She buried three 3-point baskets and went 4-of-4 from the free-throw line. Fellow freshman Cheris Woodward also had a nice outing with 20 points. She sank two -3-pointers.
Sophomore Stoney Cully also hit two 3-point shots and just missed double figures with nine points. Kaylee Davis followed with seven points and made one of Allen’s eight 3-point baskets.
Cave Springs got a team-best nine points — all in the second half — from Annabell Maxwell, who hit her team’s lone 3-point shot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.