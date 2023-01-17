ALLEN — The Allen High School girls basketball team took control early and streaked past Konawa 64-34 in a Friday night home game.
Allen, ranked No. 16 in Class A, improved to 10-2 on the year while Konawa dropped to 6-8.
In the boys contest, Allen erupted for 36 points in the second quarter and buried the Tigers 79-35.
Coach Greg Mills’ squad (ranked No. 10 in Class A), coming off an impressive run to the Stringtown Event Center Shootout championship, improved to 10-2 on the year. The Konawa boys slumped to 0-13.
Both teams host Class A powers Vanoss tonight. The Lady Wolves are ranked No.3 in Class A, while the Vanoss boys are No. 3 in the Class A boys rankings.
GIRLS
Allen 66, Konawa 34
The Lady Mustangs used a big 29-10 run to start the game and never looked back.
Allen led 40-19 at halftime and carried a 51-23 lead into the final period.
Sophomore Kaylee Davis sank 5-of-11 3-point baskets on her way to a team-high 15 points. Freshman Addison Prentice finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists.
Sophomore Stoney Cully registered a double-double for Allen with 11 points and 10 assists. Senior Brooklyn Sanders followed with eight points, 10 rebounds and five steals. Junior Ava Laden also had five steals for the hosts.
Jaylyn Isaacs led the Konawa club with 14 points and Kristin Johnson was next with 13, including a 3-pointer.
The Lady Mustangs sank 10-of-15 (66.7%) free throws compared to an 8-of-15 (53.3%) showing by the Lady Tigers.
BOYS
Allen 79, Konawa 35
Allen had already forged a 27-12 first-quarter lead but outscored the outmanned Tigers 36-10 to build a commanding 63-22 halftime lead.
Junior Brayden Tatum, who was presented a ceremonial basketball after passing the 1,000-point career mark, added 31 to his total against the Tigers. He hit three 3-point shots.
Garrett Nix, another AHS junior, followed with 26 points and sank five 3-pointers. Nix and Tatum combined for 30 points during Allen’s big second-quarter surge.
Allen also got 3-point baskets from Bodee Garrett and Kayd Bell.
KHS senior Zachary Reavis scored a team-high 21 points for the Tigers. He hit one 3-pointer and went 4-of-4 from the free-throw line. He was the only Konawa player to attempt a free throw.
Allen finished 11-of-15 from the charity stripe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.