ALLEN — It was a double dose of heartbreak for the home teams Saturday night at the Class A District Tournament in Allen.
The Allen boys lost after Velma-Alma 6-7 post player Tyler Stewart sank a free throw with 2.4 seconds left in the game to give the ninth-ranked Comets a 46-45 come-from-behind win in the district championship contest.
And in the girls title game, the Lady Mustangs saw a seven-point third-quarter lead go up in flames in a tough 37-34 loss to Velma-Alma.
Both Allen teams will face Stonewall in a pair of Class A Regional Tournament consolation contests at 1:30 and 3 p.m. Thursday back in Allen.
BOYS
Velma-Alma 46, Allen 45
With the game knotted at 45-45, Allen’s Garrett Nix missed a 3-pointer with around 10 seconds left.
Stewart grabbed the rebound and started down the court. He tried to spin through a double team at halfcourt and was fouled with 2.4 seconds left. He made the first free throw and missed the second.
Nix hauled in the rebound and heaved a shot toward the basket from midcourt that was off the mark as the buzzer sounded.
Nix had made one of two free throws with 1:38 left that put Allen in front 45-41 with 1:38 remaining in the game.
Allen boys coach said his team made poor choices late in the contest that aided the Velma-Alma comeback.
“It was tough to lose that way at this time of the year. You hope to make better decisions down the stretch because when you don’t make good decisions you usually get to go home early,” Mills told The Ada News.”We played really well until we got down the stretch. Late in the ballgame, you just can’t make some of the decisions we made. When that occurs, this is what happens. You’re upset and you’re heartbroken.”
Tristan Wainscott scored on back-to-back drives to the basket — the second one after Stewart forced an Allen turnover — that tied the game with 49 seconds left. That set up the dramatic finish.
Brayden Tatum scored six straight points to end the third period and that gave the Mustangs a 37-30 lead heading into the final frame.
The first half featured an amazing 11 lead changes as the teams traded blows throughout most of the first two quarters. The Mustangs led 21-19 at halftime.
Nix led the Allen charge with 20 points to go with a game-high nine rebounds. Tatum followed with 15 points — 13 coming in the second half.
Easton Ledo scored six points before fouling out. He also grabbed six rebounds.
Stewart, despite picking up his third foul midway through the second quarter and his fourth early in the third frame, finished with a team-best 14 points for the Comets. He also had seven rebounds. Wainscott was next with 13 points and Langston Walker came off the bench and hit double digits with 10.
GIRLS
Velma-Alma 37, Allen 34
After freshman Kaylee Davis buried a 3-pointer at the 4:54 mark of the third period, Allen led 26-19.
However, the Lady Comets answered with a game-changing 11-0 surge that ended the third quarter and carried into the fourth quarter. Ally Smith’s steal and layup with 6:32 left in the game put Velma-Alma ahead 30-26. It was the first Velma lead since the first period.
Stoney Culley broke the ice for the home team with a 3-pointer with just over six minutes remaining to get Allen within 30-29. She later completed a three-point play at the 4:06 mark that tied the game at 32-32.
After Allen turned the ball over with a five-second call on an attempted inbound play, Smith scored on a drive to the basket for the visitors and the Lady Comets held a 37-32 advantage with just over two minutes left.
Allen’s final points came via two free shots by Brooklyn Sanders with 1:14 showing.
Cully intercepted a Velma-Alma inbound pass with 6.8 seconds left but a 3-pointer at the buzzer by Ava Laden was just off the mark as time expired.
Allen got a 3-pointer by Kaylee Davis and a bucket by Sanders to break a tie and put the hosts ahead 19-14 at halftime.
Davis hit 5-of-10 3-pointers in the contest and led Allen with 17 points. Sanders just missed double figures with nine points, while Culley followed with six points, six rebounds and two steals.
Smith scored a team-high 11 points for the Lady Comets, while Rylee McLain was next with nine points and eight rebounds.
The two teams combined for 42 turnovers — 23 for the Lady Mustangs and 19 for Velma-Alma.
———o———
By The Numbers
GIRLS
Saturday, Feb. 12
CLASS A DISTRICT
At Allen
Championship
Velma-Alma 37, Allen 34
VELMA 7 7 12 11 — 37
ALLEN 10 9 7 8 — 34
VELMA-ALMA: Ally Smith 3-12, 3-4, 11; Rylee McLain 4-6, 1-3, 9; Kennedy McGuire 2-4, 0-0, 6; Addy Smith 2-4, 1-3, 5; Shain Ille 2-7, 0-1, 4; Lexi Williams 0-7, 2-4, 2. Totals: 13-39, 7-15, 37.
ALLEN: Kaylee Davis 6-14, 0-1, 17; Brooklyn Sanders 2-4, 5-6, 9; Stoney Cully 2-9, 1-1, 6; Maggie Yarbrough 1-6, 0-1, 2. Totals: 11-40, 6-9, 34.
Turnovers: Velma-Alma 19, Allen 23.
Steals: Velma-Alma 7, Allen 11.
Rebounds: Velma-Alma 31 (McLain 8); Allen 34 (Yarbrough 6, Cully 6).
3-point goals: Velma-Alma 4-15 (Smith 2-7, McGuire 2-4); Allen 6-17 (Kaylee Davis 5-10, Cully 1-4).
Fouled out: Yarbrough (A).
BOYS
Saturday, Feb. 12
CLASS A DISTRICT
At Allen
Championship
Velma-Alma 46, Allen 45
VELMA 10 9 11 16 — 46
ALLEN 11 10 16 8 — 45
VELMA-ALMA: Tyler Stewart 5-13, 3-4, 14; Tristan Wainscott 6-10, 0-2, 13; Langton Walker 3-6, 3-4, 10; Cure Garrett 2-4, 0-1, 4; Jackson Henson 0-5, 3-4, 3; Luke Pollock 1-6, 0-0, 2. Totals: 17-44, 9-15, 46.
ALLEN: Garrett Nix 7-16, 5-8, 20; Brayden Tatum 7-16, 0-0, 15; Easton Ledo 3-9, 0-1, 6; Tagus Howard 0-1, 2-2, 2.; Jake Beavert 0-0, 2-2, 2. Totals: 17-42, 9-13, 45.
Turnovers: Velma-Alma 8, Allen 6.
Steals: Velma-Alma 0, Allen 3.
Rebounds: Velma-Alma 30 (Henson 8); Allen 31 (Nix 9).
3-point goals: Velma-Alma 3-17 (Steart 1-4, Walker 1-2, Wainscott 1-3); Allen 2-16 (Nix 1-5, Tatum 1-7).
Fouled out: None.
