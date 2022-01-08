ALEX — The Allen boys sank four of their eight 3-pointers in the first quarter to build a big early and galloped past Stratford 55-33 Thursday night in the first round of the 2022 Longhorn Classic in Alex.
Coach Greg Mills’ bunch climbed to 6-4 on the year, while Stratford dropped to 4-4.
When the two teams met in the Pontotoc Conference Tournament earlier this year, the Mustangs sank an incredible 19 3-point shots.
They started hot from long range on Thursday when Garrett Nix and Brayden Tatum each hit a pair of 3-pointers in a 19-5 first-quarter surge. But Allen hit just four more over the final three quarters.
The Mustangs built a 26-9 halftime lead and extended it to 40-17 after three periods.
Nix finished with five 3-pointers en route to a game-high 25 points. He also went 4-of-4 from the free-throw stripe.
Brayden Tatum was next 17 points. No other AHS player scored more than four.
Stratford’s Hunter Morton led his team with eight points, while Walker Chandler was next with seven. Sean Harian added six points and five rebounds for the Bulldogs.
Allen met Asher — another Pontotoc Conference foe — in consolation play Friday, while the Mustangs took on Calumet (ranked No. 6 in Class A) in a semifinal matchup.
Allen defense sparks
win over Asher
ALEX — The Allen Lady Mustangs took charge in the second quarter and eased past Pontotoc Conference foe Asher 58-19 in the first round of the 2022 Longhorn Classic Thursday afternoon.
The Lady Mustangs, ranked No. 20 in Class A, improved to 9-1 on the year, while Asher slipped to 3-12.
Allen led just 9-4 after one quarter but used a pivotal 19-2 volley in the second period to go on top 28-6 at halftime.
Allen kept up the pressure and outscored the Lady Indians 17-6 in the third period to boost the led to 45-12.
Allen limited Asher to just one first-half field goal.
“It was a great defensive effort. We only gave up five field goals for the whole game,” said Allen head coach Dottie Slabaugh.
The AHS sister act of Kaylee Davis and Maycee Davis scored 11 points apiece and they also drained three 3-point baskets each.
Stoney Cully just missed double figures with nine points, while Taylor Harrison and Ava Laden added seven points apiece.
The Lady Mustangs totaled nine 3-pointers in the game.
Asher was led by Kathryn Dixson who hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored seven points. Payton Leba followed with six points for the Lady Indians.
Allen was scheduled to play another Pontotoc Conference foe, Stratford, in a Friday night semifinal contest. The Lady Bulldogs battered host Alex 60-38 in another first-round game. No information from that contest was made available at press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.