VARNUM — The Allen High School softball team scored runs in bunches and sped past host Varnum 16-3 in a Monday night road game.
The Lady Mustangs, under new head coach Michaela Richbourg, improved to 4-0 on the year and have now outscored their opponents 46-5 to start the season.
Allen leadoff hitter Addison Prentice led the AHS 13-hit attack, going 3-for-4 with a triple, a double and three runs scored. Maebery Wallace went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored, while Kaylee Davis finished 2-for-3 with two doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored.
Stoney Culley went 2-for-2 with a double and scored three times, while Brooklyn Sanders ended up 2-for-3 with a triple, a double, a walk, two RBIs and a run scored.
Cherish Woodward earned the pitching win for Allen. She struck out four, walked five and allowed just two earned runs in four innings.
Allen returns to action Thursday at the Rock Creek Tournament. The Lady Mustangs face Boswell at 11:20 a.m. in a first-round matchup.
Konawa can’t catch Latta
KONAWA — Behind a strong pitching performance by Laraby Jennings, the Latta High School softball team pushed past host Konawa 7-1 on the road Monday night.
Latta improved to 3-2 on the year, while Konawa also stands at 3-2.
The Lady Panthers led 3-1 through five innings but scored a single run in the top of the sixth and tacked on three more runs in the seventh to pull away.
Kymber Davis and Paislee Anderson led the LHS offense. Davis finished 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored, while Anderson went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Savannah Senkel finished 1-for-2 with a triple, a walk and a run scored, while Audrey Forshay slapped a double, drove in a run and scored a run for the visitors.
Jennings struck out seven, didn’t walk a batter and allowed just three hits and no earned runs in a complete-game gem for the Lady Panthers.
Abby Brimm led Konawa at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double.
Latta hosted Wewoka Tuesday and heads to the 2022 Murray County Bash hosted by Davis and Sulphur on Thursday. The Lady Panthers will face Tecumseh at 5:30 p.m. and Davis at 7 p.m. in a pair of pool-play games in Davis. On Friday, Latta meets Cache at 1 p.m. and Purcell at 2:30 p.m. (also in Davis) to finish out pool play.
Konawa, under the direction of new head coach Dakota Jesse, travels to Strother at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Lady Indians
defeat Maud squad
MAUD — Payton Leba and Alexis Johnston had two hits apiece to help the Asher Lady Indians mob Maud 12-3 during a Monday night road trip.
It was the first win of the young season for the Lady Indians (1-2).
Leba finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored from the top of the AHS batting order, while Johnston went 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored.
Alexis Francis cracked a triple, drove in a run and scored a run, while Preslee Taylor finished with two RBIs. Sammie Williamson scored a pair of runs for Asher.
Magi Melton earned the pitching win. She struck out four, walked three and allowed three earned runs in six innings.
Asher also took advantage of six errors by the Maud squad.
Aubrey Williams was solid in the circle for the Lady Tigers. She struck out nine and walked three in six innings. Williams also led Maud at the plate, going 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Asher was at Roff on Tuesday and will compete in the 2022 Weleekta Fastpitch Tournament this weekend. The Lady Indians meet Haileyville at 1:45 p.m. Thursday in a first-round battle.
Sliger helps Tupelo
KO Rock Creek
BOKCHITO — Tupelo ace Ava Sliger tossed a one-hit shutout and also helped her own cause at the plate in the Lady Tigers’ 12-0 road win over Rock Creek Monday night.
Tupelo improved to 2-0 on the young season, while Rock Creek slipped to 0-2. The game lasted just three innings.
Sliger struck out six of the 11 batters she faced, walked none and allowed just one hit. At the plate, she went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs.
Maci Gaylor led a 15-hit Tupelo barrage, going 3-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and three runs scored from the top of the lineup. Liz Sliger went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Carli Cox finished 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Kylee Watson ended up 2-for-2 with a double and two runs scored, while Kayle Watson went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Marley Crites drove in a pair of runs for the visitors.
The Lady Tigers are now ready to host their own tournament and will meet the Wapanucka-Milburn winner at 2 p.m. Thursday.
Vanoss runs away
from Coleman
COLEMAN — The Vanoss Lady Wolves piled up 16 hits in just three innings and cruised past Coleman 14-0 in a Monday night road win.
Vanoss improved to 2-0 on the year and will now compete in the 2022 Tupelo Fastpitch Tournament where the Lady Wolves will meet up with Stringtown at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in a first-round matchup.
Eryn Khoury and Caidence Cross had three hits apiece to pace Vanoss at the plate. Cross finished 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored, while Khoury went 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI and also scored three times.
It was a big day all around for Jaycee Underwood, who went 2-for-3 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored as the VHS leadoff hitter. She also earned the pitching win and finished with four strikeouts and two walks while allowing just three hits in three scoreless innings.
Madi Faust finished 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored for the visitors, while Trinity Belcher went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Kira Miller also had two hits and scored a run for Vanoss, while Maggie Stone belted a triple and drove in two runs for the Lady Wolves.
Buffalo Valley stops Stonewall
BUFFALO VALLEY — The Stonewall offense never got untracked in a 4-1 loss at Buffalo Valley Monday night.
Sophomore Talise Parnell hit a solo home run with one out in the top of the fourth inning for the Lady Longhorns’ lone run.
Lilly Wyche, Jakobi Worcester and Brittney Littlefield had Stonewall’s other hits.
Courtney Grey led the BV offense, going 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored. She was also the winning pitcher and finished with eight strikeouts while allowing just one hit in 3.1 innings of work.
Wyche absorbed the pitching loss for Stonewall. She struck out eight, walked two and allowed just one earned run in six innings.
Lady Bulldogs douse Dibble
DIBBLE — Stratford sophomore pitcher Kennedy Layton fired a four-hit shutout in the Lady Bulldogs’ 7-0 win over Dibble on the road Monday night.
Layton struck out six and walked four in a complete-game outing.
Freshman Ryleigh Ardery led an eight-hit Stratford offense, going 2-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored from the top of the SHS lineup. She also had a stolen base.
Lundyn Anderson had a base hit and drove in two runs for Stratford, while Haylee Dickerson hit a double for the locals.
Stratford was at Wynnewood Tuesday and hosts its own tournament beginning Thursday.
