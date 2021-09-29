Allen, Stratford get off to tough district starts

ALLEN — Mounds outscored host Allen 18-0 in the third quarter and ran past the Mustangs for a 46-28 victory in Week 4.
Allen dipped to 2-2 overall and starts District A-7 play at 0-1, while the Golden Eagles improved to 3-1 and 1-0.
The Golden Eagles used two key scoring plays in the third quarter to turn a 21-14 halftime lead into a 33-14 advantage. Quarterback Mason Coddington got free for a 51-yard touchdown run and minutes later, Mounds blocked a punt attempt by Will Kaminski and recovered the ball in the end zone for a touchdown.
Mounds compiled 494 yards of total offense compared to 261 for Allen.
Coddington rushed for 183 yards on 15 carries and scored three touchdowns and also completed 11-of-17 passes for 108 yards to lead the Golden Eagles offensive attack. Blaine Hackler added 158 yards on 23 carries and scored a pair of TDs for the visitors.
Allen finished with 196 yards rushing and had four players finish with over 35 yards. Brayden Tatum paced the AHS ground game with 60 yards on 11 tries and a pair of touchdowns. Quinton Walker followed with five carries for 56 yards, Shawn Husband added 41 yards on 12 tries and two touchdowns and Emmett Koonce had seven totes for 36 yards.
Tagus Howard led the Allen defense with 12 tackles, while Walker was next with nine stops. Jacob Hisaw added seven tackles for the home team.
Mounds got 8.5 tackles from Jason Cooper, while Brady Anderson had an interception.
Coach Matt McCreary’s squad travels to Okemah in Week 5. The Panthers improved to 4-0 with a 60-6 victory at Liberty last week.
No. 1 Ringling sinks Stratford
STRATFORD — The top-ranked Ringling Blue Devils scored 22 points in the first quarter en route to a 35-7 win over Stratford last week at Blackburn Field.
The Blue Devils improved to 4-0 on the year, while Stratford starts off at 1-3.
Ringling scored all 35 points before halftime.
Stratford running back Hunter Morton spoiled the shutout with his 4-yard touchdown run with six seconds left in the game. David Arriaga’s PAT kick was good.
“We ran into a very good Ringling team and gave them a few really short fields early in the game,” said Stratford head coach Michael Blackburn. “Our guys never quit fighting as they competed and put out a good effort.”
Ringling’s scoring plays included:
• A 25-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Daniel Carson to Kanyon McGahey. Colton Fincher scored on the two-point conversion.
• Fincher rushed for an 11-yard TD and Kaden Barron kicked the PAT.
• Barron found the end zone from 10 yards out and kicked the extra point.
• Brayden Johnson scored on a 34-yard run with a Barron PAT.
• Barron returned a punt 75 yards for a score but the kick failed.
Stratford actually outgained Ringling with 243 total yards to 217.
Senior running back Dayton Goodridge led the SHS offense with 81 yards rushing on eight carries. Nolan Hall finished with 10 carries for 77 yards, while Arriaga netted 32 yards on nine tries.
Stratford leaders on defense included Arriaga with seven tackles and Blake English with six.
It won’t get any easier for Stratford this week. The Bulldogs travel to Elmore City to take on the 4-0 Badgers. Elmore City-Pernell blanked Headlton 22-0 in Week 4.
“We will travel to Elmore City this week to play another undefeated team. It will be a good challenge and we look forward to a good week,” Blackburn said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.