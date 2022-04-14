Allen socks Stonewall in local matchup

ALLEN — The Allen Mustangs scored early and often en route to a 12-3 win over Stonewall in a clash between the two local teams Tuesday night.
Allen snapped a four-game losing streak and improved to 9-14, while Stonewall — which had won seven of its previous eight contests — fell to 13-11.
Coach Chad Colbert’s AHS club travels to Quinton at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, while Stonewall is at home at 4:30 p.m. Thursday versus New Lima.
After a scoreless first inning, Allen produced three runs in the bottom of the first inning, four runs in the second and five more in the third.
Stonewall prevented the shutout with three runs in the top of the fifth inning.
Allen hurler Garrett Nix earned the mound victory. He struck out seven, walked three and allowed one earned run in five solid innings.
Three Stonewall pitchers combined for seven strikeouts, five walks and four hit batters.
Allen collected nine hits in the game. Freshman Kale Horton led the AHS offense, going 2-for-2 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Emmett Koonce finished 2-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs, while Nix went 2-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs.
Beckett Wells and Quinton Walker both slapped doubles for the Mustangs. Walker finished 1-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Wells ended up 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored.
Alex Hill walked, was hit by a pitch twice and scored three runs for the home team.
The Longhorns also had nine hits. Senior Cody Wallace went 2-for-2 with a double, while Gage Brady finished 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored.
Taegus Pogue went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI, while Caleb Gibson finished 1-for-2 with a run scored.
Mika Matt, Ryan Guffey and Garrett Gambrell also had hits for the Longhorns.
