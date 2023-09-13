ALLEN — After spotting the Stratford Bulldogs a 6-0 advantage, Allen erupted for 24 second-quarter points en route to a 30-6 regular season matchup win Friday in Allen.
Garrett Nix had a big night for the Mustangs, rushing for 142 yards on 10 carries with three touchdowns, two in the pivotal second quarter.,
“We improved this week, and we have to keep getting better,” Allen head coach Matt McCreary. “Proud of the effort. Just need to continue to improve the execution.”
Allen moved to 1-1 on the season and will play one more non-district game this week as they go on the road for the first time at Coalgate (1-1).
Josiah Lester paced the Stratford offense with 72 yards rushing on 11 carries. Lincoln Hall added 36 and scored the lone Bulldog touchdown on a 12-yard run in the middle of the first quarter.
“We competed hard for a big part of the game tonight, but we let them make too many big plays,” Stratford head coach Michael Blackburn said. “They have some explosive kids, and when they got out in the open field, it was going to be tough to stop them. We just need to get to work and get better, and we need to get a couple of guys healed up as well.”
Stratford, now 0-2 on the season, will look for win No. 1 at home this week as they host Konawa in their home opener on Homecoming night at Blackburn Field.
After Hall’s touchdown, it was all Nix and the Mustangs.
Thirty seconds into the second quarter, Nix found an opening racing 66 yards for his first score. Midway through the quarter, Nix found another crease in the Bulldog defense, going 35 yards for the score.
A few minutes later, the Allen passing attack would strike as Bodee Garrett hit Brady Tatum with a 60-yard TD bomb. Just before the half, the Allen defense got on the board with a safety, giving the Mustangs a 24-6 lead at the break.
Nix would score his final touchdown of the night early in the second half. That 40-yard TD run gave the Mustangs a 30-6 lead and the eventual win.
Allen finished with 363 total yards, 216 rushing and 147 passing. After Nix, Kayd Bell had 29 yards rushing, Garrett 25, Noah Bray 12, Brayden Tatum 6 and Ethan Smith 2. Garrett was 9-of-15 for 147 yards. Tatum had three catches for 72 yards, Sedrick Lindsey 1 for 44, Nix 2 for 23, and Easton 1 for 8.
Jagger Caldwell led the way on defense with 5.5 tackles. Conner Smith added 5, Tatum 3.5, Brogen Goodson 3, Jake Todd 3 and Nix 3.
Stratford finished with 209 total yards, 168 rushing and 41 passing.
Bear had six carries for 24 yards and Skylar Joslin also had 24 yards to go along with Lester’s and Hall’s yardage. Hall was 2-of-22 for 41 yards. Braylinn King had a catch for 38 yards and Joslin had a catch for 3.
Taylor Arriaga led the defense with 10 tackles. Lester added 9, Justin Arriaga 7, Tristyn Powell 7, King 6, and Joshua Gifford 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.