ALLEN — Garrett Nix and Jake Hisaw both hit home runs to help the Allen Mustangs power past Varnum 14-2 in just three innings at home on Tuesday.
Allen improved to 6-9 on the year, while Varnum dropped to 1-6. The Mustangs are competing in the 39th Annual Gumbo Classic in Dewar this weekend.
Allen led just 4-2 heading into the bottom of the third inning before exploding for 10 runs in the bottom of the fourth frame. The game ended when Conner Smith was hit by a pitch to force in the 10th Allen run in the third frame.
Allen piled up 11 hits in the three-inning affair, led by Emmett Koonce who went 3-f-r3 with a triple, a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Hisaw finished 2-for-2 with a walk, four RBIs and three runs scored, while Nix went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored from the top of the AHS lineup.
Alex Hill ended up 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI, a double and three runs scored for the home team, while Smith finished 1-for-1 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Becket Wells was the winning pitcher for Allen. He struck out four, walked three and allowed just one earned run in three innings of work.
Three Stratford pitchers combine for no-hitter
STRATFORD — After an 0-2 start to the spring season, the Stratford Bulldogs won their fourth straight game with a 4-2 victory over Earlsboro at home Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs improved to 4-2, while the Wildcats left town at 6-3. Stratford is competing in the Tishomingo Tournament this weekend.
Three SHS hurlers combined for a no-hitter against Earlsboro. Tyler Biggs, Blake English and Walker Chandler combined for eight strikeouts and five walks in the game. They only allowed one earned run.
Stratford had just three hits in the game. Junior Braylinn King finished 2-for-2 and senior Jase Fulks clubbed a double.
Roff’s Riddle riddles
Lindsay hitters
LINDSAY — Roff senior Easton Riddle delivered an impressive complete-game shutout in the Tigers’ 3-0 road win over Lindsay Tuesday night.
Roff, ranked No. 2 in Class B, has now won four of its past five games to improve to 8-4 on the year. The Leopards dropped to 8-3.
Coach Danny Baldridge’s bunch was scheduled to host Lone Grove on Thursday and Rattan is set to visit Tiger Field at 4:30 p.m. today.
Against Lindsay, Riddle struck out four, didn’t walk a batter and scattered five hits in the pitching gem.
Cade Baldridge and Dylan Reed were the offensive leaders for the Tigers. Baldridge finished 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run scored and Reed went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Bill McCarter finished 1-for-2 with two walks and Riddle ended up 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored.
Ty Ferguson and Tucker Morris both hit doubles for the home team.
Morris absorbed the mound loss for Lindsay. He struck out six, walked three and allowed two earned runs in five innings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.