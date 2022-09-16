Allen rolls to pair of softball wins

ALLEN — The Allen High School softball team made short work of Rock Creek and Savanna in a pair of home games Tuesday night.
Allen rocked Rock Creek 9-1 in the opener before tossing a 12-0 shutout at Savanna. The Lady Mustangs improved to 16-9 under the direction of first-year head coach Michaela Richbourg.
Allen 12, Savanna 0
Maycee Davis tossed a three-inning, no-hitter against the Lady Bulldogs (11-18). She struck out three and walked one.
The Lady Mustangs pounded out 16 hits in the game, led by Addison Prentice who went 3-for-3 with a triple, a double, five RBIs and two runs scored from the top of the AHS batting order.
Ava Laden finished 3-for-3 with a run scored, while Macyee Davis went 2-for-2 with a double, a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored. Stoney Cully went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored for Allen, while Maebery Wallace went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI.
Allen 9, Rock Creek 1
Allen scored five times in the bottom of the second inning to gain control of the contest.
Kaylee Davis cracked a three-run homer and finished 2-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Macyee Davis went 1-for-1 with two walks, a triple and one run scored. Brooklyn Sanders knocked in a run for the hosts, while Addison Prentice finished 1-for-3 and scored twice.
Kaylee Davis was the winning pitcher. She struck out two, walked three and allowed just two hits and no earned runs in the five-inning affair. Rock Creek left town at 11-11.
Allen travels to Byng at 4 p.m. today.
