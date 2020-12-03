ALLEN — What a difference 24 hours made for the Allen High School boys basketball team.
Just a day after suffering a 60-26 loss to Calvin, the Mustangs used a big fourth quarter to surge past Coalgate 45-39 at home Tuesday night.
Allen — ranked No. 16 in Class A, starts the season off at 1-1. It was the season-opener for the Coalgate club.
Allen was clinging to a 21-19 halftime lead but the Wildcats outscored the home team 17-10 in the third quarter to take a 36-31 advantage.
However, Allen finished the game with a 14-3 volley to earn the victory.
Brayden Tatum led all scorers with 16 points for Allen. Gage Holder and Easton Ledo scored 12 points apiece for the Mustangs.
Carson Manion led the Wildcats with 15 points, while Kamdyn Douglas hit a trio of 3-pointers and followed with 10. Jakob Strother added eight points to the CHS attack.
Allen welcomes Asher to town Friday, while Coalgate opens their home schedule with Valliant.
Stratford ends well
against Stonewall
STONEWALL — The Stonewall Longhorns outscored Stratford 12-11 in the first quarter of their contest Tuesday night inside the Murphy-Roberts gymnasium. But things went south from there.
Coach Wes Mooreland’s team managed just 11 total points over the final three quarters in a 50-23 loss to the Bulldogs.
Stonewall fell to 1-2 on the year. It was the opener for the Bulldogs.
Stratford outscored the hosts 15-5 in the second quarter to build a 26-17 halftime advantage. The Bulldogs then pulled away with a 13-2 volley in the third period to take a 39-19 lead into the final frame.
Brisyn Markovich led the Stratford offense with a team-best 16 points to go with six rebounds. Payton Wood added 12 points, while Walker Chandler contributed seven points and four steals.
Clayton Findley scored seven points to pace Stonewall, while Spender Gatewood followed with five.
Stratford travels to Vanoss on Friday and Stonewall is at Tupelo on Saturday.
Roff rocks New Lima late
ROFF — It was still anyone’s ballgame after three quarters during Roff’s home contest with New Lima Tuesday night.
But the Tigers turned up the heat in the fourth quarter and finished the game with an 18-5 run and pulled away for a 61-39 win.
The Tigers, ranked No. 2 in Class B, stayed unbeaten at 6-0 on the year, while New Lima dropped to 0-3.
Trayson Miller led a balanced Roff attack with 15 points. Conner Owens followed with 13 points and Dylan Reed hit a pair of 3-pointers and reached double figures with 10. Both Coby Simon, who also sank a pair of triples, and Wil Joplin added eight points apiece.
New Lima got a game-high 22 points from Logan Carr, who drained a trio of 3-point shots. Chris Griffis followed with 13 points for the Falcons.
Roff is off until a first-round matchup with Calvin at 8 p.m. Monday in the Pontotoc Conference Tournament in Roff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.