MOUNDS — The Allen Mustangs scored three early fourth-quarter touchdowns to build a 21-point lead and then had to hold off a late Mounds rally to preserve a 43-35 win.
Allen improved to 3-1 on the year, while Mounds plummeted to 0-4.
Shawn Husband scored on a 17-yard TD run at the 10:20 mark of the fourth quarter, Garrett Nix snuck in from a yard out at the 7:35 mark and Brayden Tatum found paydirt after a 28-yard run with just 5:50 to play.
But Mounds quarterback Mason Coddington tried to bring his team back.
Coddington tossed a 33-yard TD pass with 3:45 remaining and got free for a 48-yard scoring run with 2:20 left to get the Golden Eagles within eight.
However, Allen ran out the remainder of the clock on offense to secure the victory.
Mounds led 14-6 at halftime and the game was tied at 21-21 heading to the third quarter.
Allen piled up 302 rushing yards, led by Tatum, who finished with 197 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries. He also converted on a two-point play. Nix rushed for 71 yards on 18 carries and Husband finished with 27 yards on three totes.
Nix turned in a strong outing at quarterback as well. He completed 11-of-15 passes for 165 yards, two touchdowns, a two-point conversion pass and one interception.
Leading the AHS receiving corps was Chad Milne, who ended with five catches for 77 yards — including a nice 23-yard TD catch
Caden Howard led the Allen defense with nine tackles, Tatum had eight and Husband and Davyn Wilson added seven stops each.
Rodey Arnold had a fumble recovery for Allen.
Allen hosts Okemah (2-1) Friday night.
Sasakwa special in win over Coyle
COYLE — The Sasakwa Vikings used an array of big special teams plays and buried host Coyle 48-0 in a Week 4 mercy-rule win.
The third-ranked Vikings improved to 3-1 on the year with a showdown with unbeaten and No. 10 Graham-Dustin on tap Friday night. The Bluejackets dropped to 0-3.
Sasakwa scored on an 11-yard punt block return by Gus Hull to start the game and later got a 61-yard punt return from Thomas Rompf. The Vikings also had a 38-yard interception return by Gavin Ridge.
Rompf made the most of his six carries in the game. He finished with 111 rushing yards including touchdown runs of 25 and 60 yards to close the game out.
Michael Morrison hauled in a 56-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Tyler Stalnaker in the second quarter to round out the SHS scoring recap.
Sasakwa finished with 210 yards of total offense compared to 66 for the Bluejackets.
No. 1 Ringling blanks Stratford
RINGLING — Top-ranked Ringling raced to a 35-0 halftime lead and coasted past Stratford 42-0 in Week 4.
Host Ringling improved to 3-0 on the year, while Stratford dropped to 1-3. The Bulldogs will look to get back on track Friday night when Elmore City visits Blackburn Field.
The Blue Devils got scoring from four different players in the first half.
Brayden Johnson hauled in a 23-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Karson Daniel to get Ringling started and River Miller followed with a 6-yard TD run that gave Ringling a 13-0 first-quarter lead.
Kanyon McGahey found his way to the end zone from 12 yards out to start the second quarter and Coltin Fincher later scored a pair of touchdowns on runs of 67 and 6 yards to make it 35-0 at halftime;
Will David scored the last Ringling touchdown on a 6-yard run in the fourth period.
Stratford was limited to three first downs and 49 yards of total offense. The Bulldogs were also hampered by two interceptions.
Jakob Holland, David Arriaga and Ty Martin all had eight tackles apiece on defense.
“It was a rough start in district play. Ringling is a very good football team and we just couldn’t get anything going offensively,” said Stratford head coach Michael Blackburn. “We were not physical enough defensively. We have to put this one behind us and get ready for a very good Elmore City football team that is coming to our place Friday night.”
