ALLEN – Kason Smith fired two long touchdown passes to Boone Brecheen, and Airyn Knighten recorded a pair of scores to help the host Allen Mustangs hold off the Stratford Bulldogs 34-32 Friday night.
The wild contest featured a 26-6 halftime advantage by Allen and a stellar second-half comeback by Stratford.
The Bulldogs even had a chance to snatch the victory late. They were inside the Mustang 5-yard line with less than a minute to go, but a Stratford penalty and an interception at the goal line wiped out the threat.
Stratford also had two PAT kicks blocked and missed a two-point conversion that would have tied the game after its last score.
“We made a ton of mistakes in the first half, and you can’t do that against a good football team like Allen,” said Stratford head coach Michael Blackburn. “They were more physical than us in the first half, and they got after us. Our guys showed a lot of guts and character with the way they came back in the second half. We certainly had our chances to win the game in the end, but Allen made a nice play and we came a yard short.”
Smith connected on just 6-of-15 passes for 160 yards, but he hooked up with Brecheen on an 80-yard scoring aerial in the first quarter and a 51-yard TD pass in the second.
The Bulldog loss overshadowed a 141-yard, two-touchdown rushing performance from Laken Dempsey, who also scored off a 43-yard blocked punt return. He had scoring runs of 14 and 3 yards. His 70-yard kickoff return set up the 3-yarder.
“Laken Dempsey had a great game and showed a huge heart in leading our team back. Britt Bradstreet, the leader of our offensive line and defense, also had a great game,” Blackburn said.
Stratford netted 301 yards of offense to Allen’s 268 and the Bulldogs had six more first downs, 14-8. However, Stratford had five turnovers – three lost fumbles and a pair of interceptions.
Quarterback Gus Smith, who gained 76 yards on 19 carrie for the Bulldogs, had a 5-yard TD run for his team’s first score of the game.
Allen took an early 6-0 lead on Knighten’s 44-yard interception return for a score with 9:06 left in the first quarter. The PAT failed as the score remained 6-0.
Stratford pulled even with 4:59 left in the first quarter off Smith’s 5-yard keeper as the point-after kick was no good, leaving the score at 6-6.
It was all Mustangs the rest of the half.
Smith connected on the 80-yarder with Brecheen for a TD with 4:07 remaining in the first quarter. The 2-point conversion failed as the score stayed at 12-6.
Allen then scored 14 unanswered points in the second quarter. Smith’s 1-yard keeper made it 18-6 before halftime as the conversion run failed with 3:32 showing on the clock before the break.
Then with 1:40 to go before halftime, the Mustangs got on the board again when Smith connected with Brecheen on the 51-yard scoring pass. Smith then passed to Brecheen for the 2-point conversion to make it 26-6.
The talented Allen QB finished 8-of-18 for 156 yards and one interception. Smith also rushed for 68 yards on 15 totes.
Stratford closed the gap to 26-13 in the third quarter. Dylan Carter blocked a Mustang punt, and Dempsey returned it 43 yards for a TD with 9:51 left. Ty Martin kicked the extra point.
With 6:43 to go in the third, Dempsey got into the scoring act again when he raced into the end zone from 14 yards out, and Martin booted the extra point to trim the Allen advantage to 26-20.
With 3:42 remaining in the third, Knighten finally got Allen on the board in the third quarter, scoring off a 5-yard run. Smith then connected with Alex Longoria for the 2-point conversion to make it 34-20. Knighten would end up with 70 yards on 18 carries.
The scoring wasn’t over in the third, as Dempsey ran it into the end zone from 3 yard out to slice the deficit to 34-26 with 3:22 left after the huge 70-yard kickoff return.
Stratford then pulled within 34-32 with 7:40 left in the game when Payton Wood passed to Brisyn Markovich on an 11-yard scoring pass. The two-point conversion pass that would have knotted the score failed.
Wood was 5-of-9 passing for 68 yards with one TD and two interceptions.
Bradstreet racked up 18 tackles to top the Bulldog chart. Dempsey followed with 12, and Smith ended up with 10. Dylan Carter and Aaron Carter totaled eight and seven tackles, respectively. Wood also intercepted a pass for Stratford.
Knighten led the AHS defense with 12 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery. Gerison Johnson added eight tackles, while Shawn Husband finished with seven stops and forced two fumbles. Caden Howard also had seven tackles for the home team.
Allen is back home with a Week 3 matchup with Dibble. Stratford hosts Wayne Friday night. It will be Homecoming night for both local squads.
The Ada News sports editor, Jeff Cali, contributed to this report.
