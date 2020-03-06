Allen junior Chad Milne drained a 3-pointer with 2.5 seconds left in the game and the Mustangs stunned No. 7 Vanoss 53-50 Thursday afternoon before a raucous crowd inside the Cougar Activity Center.
Allen, which dropped a 51-35 regular-season loss to the Wolves on Valentine’s Day, improved to 21-8 on the year and will face the winner between Luther and No. 12 Canadian at 3 p.m. today in another do-or-die game. Vanoss is done at 21-7.
“It was a great game to watch. The atmosphere was unreal. You couldn’t ask for more from two Ada area teams,” said veteran Allen head coach Greg Millers. “Vanoss has a great team. It was back and forth and back and forth. We were fortunate to get the last shot.”
Technically, Vanoss playmaker Cade Paulin got the last shot. Following Milne’s huge 3-pointer, Paulin got the inbounds passed, hurried down the court and crossed half court but didn’t release his last-second heave in time as the buzzer sounded. The shot was off the mark anyway.
Mills is used to seeing big shots by his playmaker, Milne.
“It came off right like we planned. If he hits it, we win. If not, we go to the house. But we’ve rode him all year long,” Mills said. “Milne is getting mentally tough. He didn’t get to play much tonight (due to foul trouble), so we didn’t get to use him like I thought we could. He came through in the clutch.”
Milne picked up his second foul at the 3:02 mark of the first quarter and got No. 3 with 4:04 left in the second period. Foul No. 4 came with 4:27 left and Allen trailing 47-45. But he was able to avoid No. 5.
Milne’s support cast kept the game tight with him on the bench.
“I’m telling you those other guys held the ground down. They hung in there and fought with all they had,” Mills said. “You can’t say enough good things about them.”
Allen started the game with a 10-0 run capped by a layup from Rylan Black off a laser beam pass from teammate Nathan Hammonds at the 1:34 mark of the second quarter.
Vanoss finally broke the ice with a steal and layup by Braydon Cannon with 1:06 left in the first quarter, but Jaren Porter buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer to put Allen ahead 13-2 heading into the second period. Vanoss hit just 1-of-9 field goals through the first eight minutes and had six turnovers.
Vanoss stormed back in the third quarter.
Trailing 34-27, the Wolves outscored Allen 11-2 over the final 2:22 of the period. Paulin banked home a 3-pointer at the buzzer as he was falling down to put the Wolves on top 38-36 heading to the final frame.
The fourth quarter was a thriller all the way that featured five ties and five lead changes.
VHS freshman Carter Perry knocked down a big 3-pointer to put Vanos ahead 50-47 with 3:33 left in the game, but the Wolves wouldn’t score again.
Milne scored the final six points for Allen. He hit a free throw at the 2:19 mark and scored on a tough move in the paint with 1:37 remaining to knot the score at 50-50.
Allen got the ball back after a Vanoss miss with 37.3 seconds left and called time out to set up what turned out to be the game-winner by Milne, who finished with 25 points, five rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot despite his foul woes. He shot 8-of-13 from the field — including a pair of 3-pointers — and also hit 7-of-10 free-throws.
Black finished with 10 points and five more rebounds, while Porter just missed double figures with eight.
Paulin kept his team within striking distance with a game-high 26 points. He scored on numerous drives to the basket and sank three 3-pointers. Perry added eight points for the Wolves.
Mills said his Mustangs — who have won 14 of there past 16 games — continue to overcome adversity. Allen hopes to keep that trend going today.
“For us to still be playing with all the injuries we’ve had is extraordinary,” he said.
