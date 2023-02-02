TUPELO — The Allen Mustangs jumped out to an early lead and sped past host Tupelo 60-39 Friday night.
Coach Greg Mills’ club, ranked No. 7 in Class A, improved to 15-2 on the year, while Tupelo dropped to 11-12.
Allen led 22-12 after the first quarter and rolled to the victory. The Mustangs were on top 31-18 at halftime and 50-30 after three periods.
Brayden Tatum led the Allen offensive attack with 23 points, including three 3-point field goals. Garrett Nix followed with 19 points. Easton Ledo sank a pair of 3-pointers and scored eight points for the visitors.
Dalton O’Dell paced the Tupelo offense with 17 points. Cody Airington also reached double figures with 10. Colton Bourland and Michael Waters both hit 3-point shots for the Tigers.
Allen travels to Stonewall on Friday and hosts Latta Saturday on Senior Night.
Tupelo is at home against Kiowa Friday night.
Stonewall boys
club Macomb
STONEWALL — The Stonewall Longhorns exploded for 32 first-quarter points and mauled Macomb 73-24 in a matchup last Friday night inside the Murphy-Roberts Gymnasium.
The Longhorns improved to 14-9, while Macomb dipped to 1-19. Stonewall plays host to Allen Friday night.
Stonewall led 32-4 after its impressive opening salvo and extended its advantage to 52-12 by halftime.
Ashton Bierce, who was recognized after joining the 1,000-point club, scored 12 points to pace the SHS offense. He was the only Stonewall player to reach double figures. However, 11 different Longhorn players reached the scoring column.
“It was nice to get the win and also be able to recognize Ashton on reaching 1,000 points,” said Stonewall boys coach Wes Moreland. “Not only is he a great scorer, he can impact the game with his defense and passing abilities. He’s the type of kid who lives in the gym and it’s nice to see that hard work pay off.”
Tyler Larsh scored eight points for the home team. Three other Stonewall players — Caleb Phelps, Jamison Carrington and Teegus Pogue — added seven points apiece. Garrett Gambrell sank a pair of 3-pointers for six points. Mika Matta and Brody McCown also scored six points each.
Aidan Laughery led Macomb with 11 points and sank two 3-pointers.
Shorthanded Sasakwa stumps Weleetka
WELEETKA — The Sasakwa Lady Vikings turned up the defensive pressure in the second half en route to a 47-35 win over a stubborn Weleetka team on the road last Friday.
Sasakwa, ranked No. 14 in Class B, improved to 15-3 on the year, while Weleetka dropped to 10-8. Sasakwa hosts Mason Friday night.
The Lady Vikings led 14-7 after the first quarter, but the host Lady Outlaws had trimmed their deficit to 24-21 by halftime.
Sasawka outscored Weleetka 47-35 over the final two frames.
“It was another rough one for us. We started out strong and then hit a bit of a wall,” said Sasakwa girls coach Rikki Wolfe. “But the girls found a way to get the job done. We are still short-handed ... but the girls are staying strong.”
The Lady Vikings have lost junior Allie Rangel for the season with an injury. Also still missing was senior Mena Cedartree but Wolfe is hopeful she can return for Sasakwa’s playoff run.
Emileigh Palmer led the SHS offense with 19 points. Elle Odom was next with 15 points.
Odom and Alina Rangel each hit a 3-pointer for the Lady Vikes.
Riley Smith led Weleetka with 19 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.