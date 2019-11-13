WAYNE — Quarterback Ethan Mullins scored from a yard out in overtime, and the host Wayne Bulldogs turned back upset-minded Allen 36-28 in a thrilling Week 10 matchup last Friday.
Wayne improved to 6-4 overall and 6-1 in District A-7 play, while Allen sunk to 3-7 and 1-6.
It was Wayne’s sixth straight victory after an 0-4 start. The Bulldogs, who finished second in the A-7 standings, will host Savanna in the first round of the Class A playoffs Friday night.
The Mustangs used some fourth-quarter fireworks to force overtime.
Trailing 28-14, Gerison Johnson returned a kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown and Kason Smith’s two-point run cut the Wayne lead to 28-22.
Later in the quarter, Smith, the Allen quarterback, scored on a 2-yard keeper. Allen attempted a PAT kick for the win, but that try was off the mark, leaving the two teams tied at 28-28 at the end of regulation.
Wayne piled up 340 rushing yards but didn’t complete a pass. Allen was limited to 30 yards on the ground, but Smith completed 8-of-16 passes for 130 yards.
Shawn Husband scored the first TD of the game for Allen, racing 75 yards to pay dirt on a kickoff return. The two-point play was no good, leaving Wayne on top 8-6 in the first quarter.
Mullins scored his first TD of the game on a 10-yard run and the two-point run was good, putting the hosts ahead 16-6 after the first period.
Husband’s 3-yard run in the second period, followed by Smith’s two-point rush, trimmed the Wayne lead to 16-14 at halftime.
Mullins scored on runs of 17 and 61 to put the Bulldogs ahead 28-14 early in the fourth quarter before Allen mounted its comeback.
Allen’s leading receivers were Boone Brecheen with four catches for 81 yards and Johnson, who had two grabs for 31 yards.
Airyn Knight had a monster game on defense for Allen with 20 tackles. Colton Howard followed with 11 stops, while Husband added eight and Brody Wallis followed with seven.
Millwood shuts out Stratford
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Stratford Bulldogs were limited to 179 yards of total offense as Michael Taffe ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more Friday night to help No. 8 Millwood roll to a 37-0 shutout victory in the regular-season finale.
Taffe had TD runs of 1 and 6 yards and hooked up with Journey Jensen on a 38-yard scoring pass and Desmond Green on a 63-yard touchdown aerial, ending Stratford’s season.
“We competed on every play tonight against a good and very talented Millwood team, and I was proud of our effort,” said Stratford head coach Michael Blackburn.
The Bulldogs also fell victim to four turnovers – two interceptions and two fumbles – in the game, while Millwood had none.
The Falcons compiled 328 yards of offense, with 213 coming through the air.
Millwood’s other touchdowns came off an 8-yard pass from Leon Mackie to Angelo Brison and an 8-yard Bailey Brown run.
The Falcons led 6-0 after one quarter, 19-0 at halftime and 31-0 through three quarters.
Gus Smith was Stratford’s top rusher with 89 yards on 17 carries, while Laken Dempsey netted 36 yards on 10 attempts. Russell Caton followed with 26 yards on only four tries, and Payton Wood ended up with 10 yards on only two attempts as 161 yards of the Bulldogs’ offense came on the ground.
Smith topped the Stratford tackle chart with 13, followed by Dempsey with 10. Britt Bradstreet (nine tackles), Caton (six), Wood (five) and Nolan Hall (five) rounded out the top of the list.
“We have a group of senior guys that have always played extremely hard and with a lot of heart,” Blackburn said. “They will be missed, but they have set a good example of the kind of effort it takes each and every week.”
Millwood improved to 8-2 overall and 6-1 in District 2A-7 play, while Stratford wrapped up its season at 5-5 and 3-4.
Millwood hosts Davis in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs Friday night.
Sulphur rolls on Senior Night
SULPHUR — Quarterback Reese Ratchford threw for two touchdowns, and tailback Tavius McDonald ran for two more to help the sixth-ranked Sulphur Bulldogs bounce Pauls Valley 35-13 on Senior Night at Agee Field.
Sulphur improved to 8-2 overall and 5-2 in District 3A-2 play, while Pauls Valley fell to 2-8 and 1-6. The Bulldogs travel to No. 4 Perkins-Tryon for a Class 3A first-round playoff game Friday night.
The Bulldogs used a balanced attack to bury Pauls Valley, rushing for 188 yards and throwing for 219 more.
McDonald, who finished with 11 rushes for 87 yards to lead the Sulphur ground game, scored on runs of 6 and 14 yards to help Sulphur build a 14-0 lead.
Pauls Valley’s Dakota Whitmire scored on a one-yard run to trim the SHS advantage to 14-7 in the second quarter.
Ratchford then got McDonald involved in the passing game.
The two connected on a 56-yard scoring strike just before halftime and then hooked up for a 28-yard score to open the third-quarter scoring and put Sulphur ahead 28-7.
Ratchford was an efficient 9-of-11 through the air for his 219 yards. McDonald caught three passes for 101 yards.
Brayden Standifer scored the final Sulphur touchdown of the day on a 2-yard run to push the SHS lead to 35-7.
Lane Weilenman found the end zone from six yards away for Pauls Valley to round out the scoring. Weilenman finished with 13 carries for 84 yards for the Panthers.
Brian Johnson contributed to this report.
