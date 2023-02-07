ALLEN — Sophomore Stoney Cully hit a pull-up jumper in the lane for Allen with less than a minute to go in the game and that shot proved to be the game-winner in a tense 41-39 victory over local foe Latta at home Friday night.
The Lady Mustangs, ranked No. 13 in Class A, improved to 15-3 on the year. Latta slipped below .500 at 11-12.
In the boys contest, the Panthers turned back Allen 52-46. Latta, ranked No. 15 in Class 2A, improved to 11-12 on the year. Allen, No. 7 in Class A, dropped to 15-3.
Both Allen teams were at Stonewall Monday and travel to Holdenville tonight.
The Latta squads are at Luther tonight and play host to Class 2A powers Dale on Friday.
GIRLS
Allen 41, Latta 39
With just over a minute left, Ryan stole an inbounds pass and scored to tie the game at 39-39.
Latta had a final possession to try to tie the game again or take the lead but couldn’t get off a shot as time expired.
“It was a tough one tonight. I thought our kids fought hard all night and were resilient through a few injuries,” said Latta head coach Clay Plunk.
Latta sophomore Savannah Senkel went down with a non-contact injury just before halftime and didn’t return.
“When Savannah went down, it sucked some life from us,” Plunk said. “We struggled offensively the rest of the way, but never quit.”
Latta led 29-24 at halftime but Allen outscored the Lady Panthers in the second half to rally for the win.
“I felt like we had a really good second half defensively. We only gave up four field goals. It was a very physical game,” said Allen head coach Dottie Slabaugh.
Cully, Kaylee Davis and Brooklyn Sanders all scored eight points apiece to pace the AHS offense. Davis sank a pair of 3-pointers.
Freshman Cherish Woodward ended up with four points, five rebounds, three steals and a pair of blocked shots for the home team.
Latta got 14 points from Kate Williams, who connected on three 3-point shots. Ryan just missed double figures with nine points, including one 3-pointer. She also had six rebounds and four assists.
Kelbey Parnacher had a solid all-around game for the Lady Panthers with eight points, seven rebounds, five assists and six steals. Jolee Myers chipped in six points for the visitors.
Neither team was great from the free-throw line. Allen hit 8-of-15 (53.3%) tries, while Latta was a cool 7-of-17 (41.2%) from the stripe.
“We’ve got to take advantage of our opportunities at the free-throw line better as we gear up for playoffs,” Plunk said.
BOYS
Latta 52, Allen 46
The Panthers came out swinging early and built first-half leads of 15-9 and 29-17. The Mustangs tried to rally, outscoring the visitors 17-10 in the third period to get within 39-34.
Latta held on by ending the game on a 13-12 run.
“It was a really good win versus a very good Allen team,” said Latta head coach Matt Bryant. “Coming off of playing Prague (No. 6 in Class 3A) the night before, I was really encouraged by how our guys showed up and battled tonight.”
Sam Brown sank 4-of-4 free throws in the fourth quarter to help keep Latta in front. He finished with a team-high 17 points. He also sank two 3-pointers.
Cooper Coulsen also scored 17 points for the Panthers. He scored 13 in the first half.
Parker Pogue knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and scored six points for Latta.
Garrett Nix poured in a game-high 24 points – including a trio of 3-point shots — to lead all scorers. Brayden Tatum followed with 14 points. He made 7-of-10 free throws.
Allen hit 12-of-16 free shots for the game, while Latta finished 10-of-18 from the stripe.
