Allen latest local school to shut down in-person classes

ALLEN — Allen Public Schools will move to virtual learning only until after Thanksgiving break after five positive COVID-19 cases popped up earlier this week.
Allen superintendent Jeff Hiatt made the announcement Saturday morning via the Allen Public Schools Facebook page.
"It has been a tough week for Allen Public Schools," Hiatt said in the post. "We had five positive cases of COVID-19 in our school in the past two weeks."
Those five included three students and two staff members.
"We have also have lost lots of students to mandatory health department quarantines along with 10 staff members," Hiatt said.
"To start the week we had 29% of our student population out of school and ended on Friday with 43% of students out. This percentage is due to mandated health department quarantines and/or parents choosing to self-quarantine their kids," he explained in the announcement. "Because of these numbers and our concern for the safety of our students, staff, and community we have made the tough decision to transition to distance learning for the next two weeks (nine days). We will move back to in-person learning after Thanksgiving break."
The Allen High School football team will still participate in a Class A playoff game Friday night.
Hiatt said it's the hardest Allen has been hit by the coronavirus during the pandemic.
"This Is the highest number of cases ever reported in Allen and Pontotoc County so far," he said. "During our distance learning time, we are going to deep clean the school and revisit procedures to increase social distancing in our classrooms to try to prevent such a large amount of quarantines."
Hiatt told parents Allen staff will meet Monday to determine the details of distance learning.
"Please be patient and we appreciate your support through this time and this continuing crazy school year," He said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.