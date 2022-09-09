MILBURN — Allen scored three touchdowns and missed the extra point ... oh wait, this is softball.
Kaylie Davis and Cherish Woodward both blasted inside the park home runs to help the Lady Mustangs mash Milburn 27-0 in a Tuesday road game.
Allen, under the direction of new head coach Michaela Richbourg, improved to 13-7 on the year, while Milburn dropped to 0-9.
The Davis home run was a grand slam and she finished 2-for-2 with two walks, seven RBIs and four runs scored to lead a potent 12-hit Allen attack. Woodward also went 2-for-2 with a walk, a double, three RBIs and scored five runs. She was also hit by a pitch twice.
Maebery Wallace went 3-for-4 with a walk, two RBIs and four runs scored, while Brooklyn Sanders finished 1-for-1 with four walks, two RBIs and three runs scored.
The Milburn pitching staff combined for 18 walks and hit six Allen batters.
Macyee Davis finished 1-for-1 with four walks, four RBIs, a double and two runs scored, while Stoney Culley ended up 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored for the visitors.
Alexis Slabaugh went 1-for-2 with a walk, two RBIs and a run scored, while Addison Prentice walked three times and scored three runs.
Big sixth inning leads to Stratford win over Konawa
STRATFORD — The Stratford Lady Bulldogs scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to snap a 5-5 tie and turned back Konawa 9-6 at home Tuesday night.
The Lady Bulldogs improved to 18-3 overall and 5-2 in District 2A-4 play, while Konawa slipped to 5-7 and 4-5. Stratford is third in the standings behind Latta and Wynnewood. Konawa is currently in the fifth slot.
Sophomore Haylee Dickerson led an 11-hit Stratford offense, going 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run scored. Freshman Trinity Bess went 2-for-2 with a double and two runs scored, while Tinley Dempsey also had two hits and scored a run Liberty Fires went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Ryleigh Ardery cracked a double and scored a run for Stratford.
Racee Ortiz and Lydia Gee both drove in two runs each for Konawa.
Kennedy Layton was the winning pitcher for the Lady Bulldogs. She struck out nine, walked five and allowed just two earned runs in 3.1 innings. Ardery finished up in the circle and struck out three, walked six and allowed three earned runs in 3.2 innings.
Gee absorbed the loss for the visitors.
Latta rallies past Lady Demons
DIBBLE — The Latta Lady Panthers scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning and rallied past Dibble 8-5 in a Tuesday road game.
Latta, under the director of new head coach Jeremy Bates, improved to 15-9 overall and stayed unbeaten in District 2A-4 play at 11-0. Dibble dropped to 11-8 and 4-3.
The Lady Panthers began the seventh-inning surge with a single by Kate Williams and a walk to Savannah Senkel. A sacrifice bunt from Kymber Davis moved the runners over and two runs crossed the plate when Jaycee Presley reached on a Dibble error that pushed Latta ahead 6-5.
Paislee Anderson later blasted a two-RBI double to cap the Latta comeback.
Presley finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored to pace Latta at the plate. Brooklyn Ryan went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and two RBIs, while Senkel went 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored.
Freshman hurler Ollie Miller earned the victory for the visitors. She struck out six, walked one and allowed just three hits and one earned run in a solid complete-game effort.
Latta overcame six errors in the game.
Pittsburg waltzes past Lady Indians
ASHER — The Asher Lady Indians couldn’t overcome 12 walks and five hit batters in an 11-2 loss to Pittsburg at home Tuesday evening.
The Lady Panthers, ranked No. 17 in Class B, improved to 19-7 on the year, while Asher fell to 8-7.
Payton Leba led a six-hit Asher offense, going 2-for-4 with an RBI. Magi Melton, Charlee Crowley, Cadence Leba and Alexis Johnson had the other AHS hits. Cadence Leba scored a pair of runs for the host.
The sister act of Catyn Graham and Camryn Graham led the Lady Panthers’ 10-hit attack. Catyn Graham finished 1-for-2 with a home run, a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Camryn Graham went 2-for-3 with a triple, a double, two walks, two RBIs and three runs scored. Paige Barron finished 3-for-5 with a run scored for Pittsburg.
Maysville shuts out Tupelo
MAYSVILLE — In a battle of two of the top teams in Class B, No. 13 Maysville got the best of seventh-ranked Tupelo 2-0 on Tuesday.
The Lady Warriors improved to 16-6 on the season, while Tupelo dipped to 17-4. The loss snapped a five-game THS winning streak.
Maysville scored the only runs of the game in the bottom of the second inning.
Randi Marie Townley led off the inning with a single and Jolie Summers followed with a double. Kelsey House drove in a run with an RBI single and Summers raced home on a groundout by B Wood to put the home team ahead 2-0.
That’s all the run support MHS ace Kelsey House would need. She struck out eight, walked two and allowed just two hits in the complete-game shutout.
Ava Sliger was a hard-luck loser for Tupelo. She struck out 10, walked two and allowed two runs and three hits in six innings.
Tupelo’s only hits came from Marley Crites and Bailey Battles.
