STRINGTOWN — The Allen Lady Mustangs erupted for 31 first-quarter points en route to a 79-11 victory over Soper Thursday at the Stringtown Event Center Shootout.
Allen, ranked No. 18 in Class A, improved to 7-2 on the year while Soper dropped to 2-14.
The Lady Mustangs outscored the Lady Red Bears 31-4 to open the contest and led 43-6 by halftime. Allen used a 21-2 third-quarter explosion to build a 64-8 advantage.
Freshman Addison Prentice led the way for Allen with 17 points and another freshman, Cherish Woodward, was close behind with 16. Kaylee Davis hit three 3-point shots and scored 15 points in the balanced AHS effort.
Senior Maggie Yarbrough also reached double digits with 10 points.
Both Stoney Cully and Brooklyn Sanders scored eight points for the locals.
Roff girls fall short in Davis
DAVIS — The Roff Lady Tigers let one slip away Thursday at the 2023 Arbuckle Winter Classic.
Marietta erased an eight-point fourth-quarter deficit and stunned the Lady Tigers 21-19 in a first-round matchup.
The Lady Indians improved to 6-4 on the year, while Roff dropped to 2-10.
It was all Roff for three quarters. The Lady Tigers pitched a first-quarter shutout and led 5-0 early. Roff then outscored Marietta 8-3 in the third quarter to grab a 13-3 halftime advantage.
Marietta got to within 15-7 heading into the fourth quarter and rallied to the victory with a game-ending 14-4 run.
Sophomore Keela Scott led Roff with eight points and Shelby Ensey followed with six.
Joley Hayden paced the Lady Indians with seven points and Maddy Torres was next with five.
